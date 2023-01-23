7 Free UBC Courses That You Can Still Enrol In & Add To Your Resume This Winter
Whatever your field is, UBC's probably got a course for that.
There are layoffs happening across Canada, and the job market can be a scary place. Though it's a difficult position to find yourself in, changing careers sometimes present exciting opportunities.
Whether you're looking to beef up that CV or just learn something new for fun, UBC and edX are offering an impressive catalogue of self-paced online courses that you can take for free.
Here are just a few that you still have time to enrol in this winter — if these ones don't line up with your passions, check out the full list of available programs.
Video Game Writing Essentials
Course Description: Ever played a game that made you want to dive into your screen?
Well, you can learn how to make that happen through interactive storytelling. The professors are pros who actually work in the video game industry, and they'll be giving you the scoop on dialogue, narrative structure and more.
Business Foundations
Course Description: If you're new to the world of business, this course will teach you the essentials so that you can build a solid foundation for yourself. Nearly 90,000 students are already enrolled in this one, and it's taught by a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business.
Excel for Everyone: Data Analysis Fundamentals
Course Description: Calling all aspiring data wranglers! In this class, you'll learn about how performing analysis and dashboard visualization can help drive strategic decision-making.
Psychology
Course Description: What's up, doc? If you're fascinated by the human mind, enroll in this course to get into the basics of what psychology really is, the subject's history and common research methods.
How to Code: Complex Data
Course Description: This one's ideal for people who already have some data know-how. In this course, you'll dig into designing complex programs "using new data structures, abstraction, and generative recursion." Now that's something to flex on a resume.
Ecodesign for Cities and Suburbs
Course Description: The environment is asking for our attention, and by designing communities using ecology, humans can foster a healthier relationship with the Earth, averting environmental disasters and improving people’s lives. This course will teach you all about that, which is basically learning about how to save the planet. Pretty cool stuff.
Introduction to Marketing
Course Description: Like any solid intro course, this one's giving you the tools to understand the fundamentals of a trade. Find out how to use industry software, define pricing strategies and develop a basic customer segmentation system.
