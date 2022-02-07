This TikTok Shows '400' People Storming Through The UBC Campus & It's Wild (VIDEO)
Now that's what you call a giant game of manhunt!
A TikTok shows hundreds of people storming through the UBC campus in a giant game of manhunt. The TikTok video has gained popularity on social media because it looks like a scene from The Hunger Games.
On Saturday, February 6, UBC students held a giant game of Fugitive — also called manhunt — on the UBC campus in Vancouver. The TikTok video's caption says there were 400 people all playing together.
According to a post made on an Instagram account created for the game, it started at 9:00 p.m. and everyone had to meet at the totem pole on campus.
"This is the first attempt at this so we'll see how it goes," said the post.
The post even outlined the rules. It honestly seemed super well organized for a game of manhunt.
The rules for the night included a zone you had to stay in, precautions to take, and no vehicle transportation.
"Have fun, you all get to feel like 007 for the night," it added.
Videos of the chaotic game got a ton of views quickly. You can see the massive group of people rushing through the open space. As of Monday, the TikTok video has generated over 34,000 likes, 517 comments, and 1,526 shares.
@alexbalbino3
#ubc #vancouver 400 player manhunt? let’s do it
The comparison of the video to The Hunger Games is so on point. You can tell students got super into the game and it seemed awesome.
People were literally acting like they were running for their lives. Many of the players participating had their running gear on — ready to win.
The Instagram account for the game hinted at some more coming soon, so the fun might continue.
The totally outrageous game made it to Reddit too.
People were loving it, and one user said, "That looks like so much fun."
Hopefully, more hilarious videos from the UBC game nights will be released soon.