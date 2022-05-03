These 6 Courses At UBC Are Free & You Can Learn How To Write Your Own Video Games
Want to learn how to build a whole online world?
If you've been wanting to advance your learning, the University of British Columbia is offering up some free courses — and they actually sound like fun.
UBC is actually ranked as one of the best universities in the world, and its free courses are through edX.org. There is a mix of subjects to choose from and they start today — but there is still time to register.
You can even learn how to make your own video games in these courses.
Real professors will teach you the courses and you can complete them in condensed time periods or self-learn at your own pace. With how convenient the courses are, it's a no-brainer to sign up.
Here's a list of some great free courses to take with UBC.
Worldbuilding for Video Games
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 5 weeks
When Can You Start: May 3
Who Should Apply: Basically, this course will teach you how to build video game worlds — just like The Sims! So, if you could spend hours building on The Sims, you will really enjoy this course.
Writing Video Game Characters
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 5 weeks
When Can You Start: May 3
Who Should Apply: Anyone that is a natural-born creative writer and loves video games will thrive in this course.
Ecodesign for Cities and Suburbs
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 6 weeks
When Can You Start: May 3
Who Should Apply: If you are skilled at design and really want to dip your toes into architecture — this course will be great for you.
Video Game Writing Essentials
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 5 weeks
When Can You Start: May 3
Who Should Apply: Anyone that loves gaming all day long will fall head over heels for this course. It will teach you so many things about how games are made and might even help advance your own gaming skills.
Introduction to Marketing
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 6 weeks
When Can You Start: May 3
Who Should Apply: Marketing is so essential for any business. If you are thinking of getting a marketing job or starting your own business — this job is definitely worth applying to.
AP Psychology - Course 4: How Behaviour Works
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 6 weeks
When Can You Start: May 3
Who Should Apply: Do you love to study the brain? If so, you can learn some extremely cool skills through this course and maybe even pick the teacher's brain with some burning questions of your own.