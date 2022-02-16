Sections

canadian tiktok

A TikToker Is Going Around Guessing The Majors Of Students At UBC & They're So On Point

"What's a common stereotype about your major?"

Vancouver Editor
campuscrawl | TikTok

A Canadian TikToker is walking around the UBC campus guessing students' college majors, and some of the reactions are hilarious.

Hosted by Hafu Go, the videos are a part of a series called Campus Crawl, and are posted to the Campus Crawl TikTok account.

He walks around the campus and stops students in an attempt to guess their majors using a number of questions, and even judging by what they're wearing.

@campuscrawl

Can you guess this K-drama star’s major? BTW I’ll be at UBC today at 3PM, find me around the Nest! ❤️

He always asks what are the stereotypes about the person's major, which offers up some interesting answers. A classic answer is that people are labelled as a "nerd" for their major in science or math.

He also asks about what they think their starting salary would be, which only slightly narrows it down.

Depending on what people say, he will ask a few more questions before guessing.

@campuscrawl

You’ll never guess her major!

With only that little bit of information, and trying to get the vibe from a person, Hafu Go is actually correct quite a lot — but other times is way off.

Some are super hard to guess though, to be fair.

@campuscrawl

Can you guess her major? FOLLOW for more ☺️

Other times though his guess is spot on, and the person is super shocked by the accurate guess.

Sometimes the majors of entire groups are guessed too.

@campuscrawl

Guessing majors at my university #UBC 3 vs. 1 this time! Can you guess them all? 🤔

When you're watching you kind of root for him to get it right — and do a little celebration when he does.

@campuscrawl

Can you guess his major? FOLLOW for more ☺️

Hearing what people think of their majors is pretty funny.

@campuscrawl

Can you guess ALL of their majors? COMMENT your guess 💬 #ubc #guessingmajors #college #collegelife

There are some super obvious giveaways sometimes — like the music major carrying an instrument.

@campuscrawl

I wonder what gave it away? 🧐

There is a ton of videos on the account featuring UBC students; some of them show students playing games to win money.

The full videos of guessing college majors are also posted to the Campus Crawl YouTube account.

