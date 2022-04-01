TikToker Says She Had A 'Psychic' Dream About An Old Canadian Book & Now It's In Demand
Well, that's trippy. 👀
An old book by a Canadian author has gained some serious fame because of a viral TikTok video.
The TikToker explained a bizarre dream that she had, and claimed to have had a psychic ability involving the book.
The wild story went viral and actually led to the publisher re-printing the 22-year-old book. The author of the book, who is from Vancouver, B.C., even got in touch with the U.S. TikToker.
@ohmarni's has made multiple videos documenting the unbelievable journey, and her bio now says: "40% 'I have psychic powers."
The first TikTok video explained the details of her dream, and she wrote in the video: "If my dreams aren't telling me I'm psychic I'm throwing hands."
In the video, she explains that a man in her dream asked her the question repeatedly: "Is the fifth window open?"
After waking up she did some research on the question and discovered that there was a book published in 2000, titled The Fifth Window.
To make the situation even weirder, Oh Marni claimed that the premise of the book is "where the psychic and real world meet."
That first video gained 99,600 views — but the second one in the series got over 3.4 million.
She recapped the whole situation in the second video about the dream and gave an update on trying to get the book. Apparently, she was having a hard time actually getting a copy, and said that it was strangely only available in "academic settings."
@ohmarni Yall, if my search for this mysterious book leads me across the world, netflix better create a series about it. #dreams#psychic♬ Paris - Else
The journey continued, and on January 1 Oh Marni gave yet another update video.
She still hadn't gotten a copy of the book but did reach out to the author, Russell Thornton. She also mentioned that there were some pretty wild theories filling the comments.
The author's daughter actually ended up seeing the viral TikTok video and reached out to the TikTok star in order to give her a copy.
Since then Oh Marni has given multiple updates — and one of them made the situation even weirder.
Apparently, she had dreams when she was younger, that she had written down. Once she got The Fith Window, she realized that she had actually dreamed about two of the poems in the book.
@ohmarni Not me having a dream of The Fifth Window poems when i was a kid 🥴✨ These divine coincidences are wild. #russellthornton#thefifthwindow#dreams♬ original sound - Oh Marni
Have goosebumps yet?
So many people were intrigued by the trippy story that the publisher of the book, Thistledown Press, actually reprinted it.
Due to overwhelmingly positive feedback, we have given the greenlight to reprinting The Fifth Window by Russell Thornton! This volume of poetry, originally published in a small print run back in 2000, was recently the subject of a viral TikTok.pic.twitter.com/g27SJDs0mv— Thistledown Press (@Thistledown Press) 1644264341
The unbelievable story has led to a ton of people ordering — and even pre-ordering — Russell Thornton's poetry book.
The Fifth Window is at the printers, but slightly delayed due to a shortage of paper caused by trucking delays. We are expecting to have books by the end of March. Thank you to everyone who has placed a pre-order! Please be assured we will get your copies to you as soon as we can— Thistledown Press (@Thistledown Press) 1647543957
Now, months after the first video was made, Oh Marni has gained 184,000 followers on TikTik — and the author has found a resurgence in book sales!