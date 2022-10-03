TikTok Video Shows Jason Momoa On A Late-Night Vancouver Subway Run & A Fight Almost Started
"This is so chaotic."
Jason Momoa was spotted hitting up a Subway in Vancouver for some late-night eats, and a TikTok of the outing shows the fast-food spot getting a little wild, with a fight almost breaking out.
Momoa kept his cool in the video, and people on TikTok are loving his reaction to the whole thing.
The TikToker who saw it all go down, named Keira Mason, said in the video that she was "drunk in Subway at 3 a.m. snap chatting a fight."
It turns out there was someone more interesting in the background though — Jason Momoa!
The celeb is just to the side of people speaking loudly, who appear to be arguing. He's pretty casual through the whole thing, and at the end, you can see him shushing the people who are taking the video.
Mason posted a part two from the night, showing more Momoa. In this TikTok people are still arguing, but Momoa is super chill as he stares right at the camera and lifts a finger to his mouth.
Some TikTokers in the comments think that Momoa was trying to signal to them not to let the cat out of the bag, about who he was.
One person commented on the first video in the series saying, "I like how Jason's like 'shhh don't tell them.'"
Another person said, "this is so chaotic lmao perfect TikTok."
Momoa has been seen eating at other places in Vancouver too. He once dined at Cioppino's in Yaletown and the chef mentioned that he "loved bluefin tuna and linguine with sea urchin."