BC TikTokers See How Much Their American Friends Know About Canada & It's Basically Nothing

"What are three cities in Canada?" "Toronto, Ontario, and Burnaby."

Western Canada Editor
Bella and Gigi Gaspar on TikTok. Bella and Gigi Gaspar with friends in a TikTok video.

These twins on TikTok are from Metro Vancouver and now live in the U.S. playing lacrosse for Arizona State University.

They've challenged their American friends to some Canadian trivia in their TikTok videos, getting hilarious responses that show just how little some people in the neighbouring country know about the Great White North.

The twins, Bella and Gigi Gaspar, share the videos on their account, @thegaspartwins_, and any Canadian watching will probably be shaking their head in disbelief. In one TikTok, the twins asked their teammates how many people they think live in Canada.

Answers ranged from one million to 10 million. The most accurate answer was "more than seven," which technically is true. To set the record straight for every American reading, it's around 38 million.

Asking our American teammates to guess how many people live in Canada 🇨🇦🇺🇸 #canada #america

As a lacrosse player, she was probably disappointed in this person's answer about what the national sports in Canada are. Hint: Ice-fishing is incorrect!

Solid 50% 👍 🇨🇦🇺🇸 #canada #america @James Don

Any sport-related questions seemed to be a no-go for the Americans out there.

Moment of silence for canucks fans tn 😔🇨🇦🇺🇸 #canada #america #canucks

Even when they got the answers right, it was still pretty rough getting there.

They’re learning🇨🇦🇺🇸 #canada #america #trivia @emmacarlsonnnn

The confidence someone had when they said Ontario is a city is amazing.

Tal’s confidence >>>>>🇨🇦🇺🇸 #canada #america

To be fair, they also asked a Canadian friend some American trivia. The difference is painfully obvious though.

Reply to @francisbegbie1 SO IMPRESSIVE! @ERIKA #canada #america #trivia 🇺🇸🇨🇦

They also highlight some hilarious differences between the countries, and how people pronounce words.

Words Americans and Canadians pronounce differently🇨🇦🇺🇸 #canada #america

According to the ASU website, Bella and Gigi are from Burnaby, B.C., and now each play on the lacrosse team at the university. Both play as defenders on the team.

