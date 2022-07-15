NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

An American TikToker Visited BC & Was 'Tickled' By The 'Wholesome' Bus Etiquette (VIDEO)

"I found it very charming and also fitting of my American view of Canada."

Western Canada Editor
A bus in Victoria, B.C.

An American TikToker was happily surprised at the display of classic Canadian politeness that she saw in Victoria, B.C..

The TikTok video, of person after person thanking the bus driver before getting off, has gone viral and now has eight million views and counting.

@thefatpassport posted the video of bus passengers yelling out a quick "thank you" to the driver, with the caption: "Canada is too wholesome."

The TikToker, Corinn Carlson, told Narcity that she was visiting Victoria, and was "totally tickled" when she saw people thanking their bus driver.

Her friends in the area had actually told her to expect this, so she was ready to see first-hand how friendly people could be.

"I found it very charming and also fitting of my American view of Canada," she said.

@thefatpassport

Canada is too wholesome #tiktoktravel #fypシ

As a former New York City resident, she said that it "wasn’t very common to thank the drivers from the back of the bus there," so it was surprising to hear all the politeness.

She did say that there were some Canadians in the comments claiming that people didn't do this in their respective cities though. On the flip side, some Americans said that it happened regularly in their communities.

People globally were speaking up in the comments too.

"People in Paris could never," one person wrote.

Even the actual buses were polite in Victoria, and Carlson made sure to post a TikTok of that too.

"I found it very charming when I saw that the buses in Victoria display 'sorry not in service' because I haven't seen that in other places before," she said.

@thefatpassport

SOrry 😅 #tiktoktravel #fypシ

That TikTok has gained over 532,000 views, so clearly people are loving the Canadian kindness.

