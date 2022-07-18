An American Shared Differences Between The US & Canada After Visiting Vancouver For 48 Hours
"I always think of the US as my sometimes embarrassing cousin."
After just 48 hours in Vancouver, an American had a ton of observations about how different life is in the U.S. and shared their thoughts on a Vancouver Reddit page.
It is Reddit, after all, so people got pretty heated in the comments, about how the Great White North is not like its southern neighbour — or as one user described it, its "embarrassing cousin."
The Reddit user who made the original post made sure to say that their observations are just based on one experience, so they don't apply to all Canadians. With that said, they called out some major differences.
Some things were the same, like the use of "MM-DD-YYYY date format," and the fact you are expected to tip at a restaurant.
"But I could never shake that uncanny valley feeling. This place feels different," the user said.
A few of their observations were more Vancouver-specific, like the "apocalyptic driving," but they also tackled the biggest Canadian stereotype — arguing that "Canadians are not nice."
Instead, they found that Canadians were "mannered," "genuine", and "not apprehensive of strangers," which is still pretty positive!
"There are rare exceptions but there seems to be a society-wide level of basic manners. Stuff like holding the door for someone, saying please and thank you and especially sorry," the user said.
"Y'all even (mostly) wait for people to get off the train before boarding yourself," they added.
In terms of being genuine, the user said, unlike Americans, "Canadians seem to express their true feelings."
The downside of this? They said Canadians were more "snippy."
In true Canadian fashion, apparently, people did not hold back in the comments.
There was even a debate on what a bathroom is called.
The buses in B.C. are even well-mannered apparently.
Some comparisons were hilarious.
It's the little differences that count, for some people.
Some locals admitted that Americans shouldn't blame all of Canada for the driving skills — or lack thereof — of British Columbians.
The user just got a taste of Canada, but even two days was able to highlight some pretty funny differences.