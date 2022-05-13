These Locals Are Sharing Why They’ve Fallen 'Out Of Love' With BC & Honestly, Ouch
Guess the honeymoon stage is over 💔
Apparently, B.C. is losing its charm for some people living in the province, who say that they are falling out of love with it — and they have their reasons.
A Reddit thread in B.C. started with one sad love story but now has many locals in the comments, reminiscing about all of the good that is now seemingly gone. If you're planning a move to B.C., you might want to take some notes about what these people are saying.
Anyone who has watched a Hallmark rom-com knows that there are always trials and tribulations before the happy ending — but does the same apply to people's relationship with B.C.?
Hopefully one day these locals can run off into the sunset, madly in love with the West Coast lifestyle, but based on this thread, that seems seriously unlikely.
The Reddit user that started the thread moved to the Lower Mainland area in B.C. 12 years ago from Manitoba.
"I quickly came to appreciate the wonderful scenery, mild weather, and overall urban experience," the user said.
The romantic-sounding story quickly took a turn for the worst though. The user said that lately, they've found it more challenging to love the place that they call home.
"In the Lower Mainland I struggle to find local streets and stores which are not crowded at all hours of the day. I find the long stretches of windy, rainy, cold days to be increasingly offensive," they said.
They went on to detail the dread of "impending wildfire smoke every summer," and the "alarming" cost of living.
Other locals began to share their own stories, and let's just say that they did not lighten the mood.
How unaffordable the province was a sore point — understandably so.
The brutal weather also didn't help things. At least the mountains are pretty though?
One user said that after living in Vancouver for 12 years they moved back to Ontario, and "actually enjoyed the snow and cold weather."
"There’s something comforting about experiencing four seasons again and thunderstorms, I missed those a lot," they added.
You know that it must be rough when people actually prefer an Ontario winter.
Others argued that it's not just British Columbians who are having these feelings.
People were not fans of the crowds in the Lower Mainland, specifically.
That happy ending seems further away than ever.