People Are Sharing How To Know Someone's From Vancouver & Some Feel 'Personally Attacked'
"You know you're from Vancouver when..."
People who live in Vancouver are a unique type of Canadian, and locals on Reddit are making it known exactly how to tell if someone is from the West Coast city — and it's not all flattering.
Locals are basically roasting each other in this Vancouver Reddit thread. Of course, there were also some digs at rivals like Toronto and Calgary.
Clearly, it's hitting close to home for some users, and one even said they're feeling "personally attacked."
It all started when one user posted the challenge for people to finish the sentence: "You know you're from Vancouver when..."
There were so many hilarious responses that will make any Vancouverite laugh... and maybe cry.
The weather is a sensitive topic for people in the city.
People were calling out locals for an attitude issue.
Don't try to use Toronto lingo on this side of the country, it doesn't fly.
Vancouver housing prices are no joke — but you also can't help but laugh.
Some locals are choosing to laugh through the pain.
We all have that friend who leaves a Friday happy hour early for that 7 a.m. workout. In Vancouver, that's just typical, apparently.
It's a whole identity that will probably pop up while you swipe.
If you go on a date, they'll probably be wearing the local uniform.
There are a lot of neighbourhoods in Vancouver for people to keep track of.
The weather jokes will never get old.
Nothing gets people going like some interprovincial rivalry, though.
There's seemingly a love/hate relationship that locals have with their city, but at least it's funny to read.