People In Vancouver Are Sharing What Not To Do In The City & They're Roasting Toronto Hard
Don't get them started on the Maple Leafs.🚫
Turns out there's more than one way to make a Vancouverite mad, and a lot of it has to do with Toronto.
In a Vancouver Reddit thread, locals are coming together to give the inside scoop on "how to make enemies" in the city.
Although there were a lot of generic things that seem to set people off, more than a few people seemed to have it out for Torontonians.
Whether you are in it for a good laugh or are actually trying to please some locals, here are a few things that people living in apparently Vancouver can't stand.
If you happen to be a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team, you may want to keep it to yourself. Apparently, Vancouver locals cannot fathom the fact that there are Leafs fans out there.
It seems like they can't take a diss from a Leafs fan or Flames fan.
According to one Redditor, it appears that locals just straight up don't like Toronto.
Apparently, you should also avoid telling a Vancouver local that Toronto is the better Canadian city at all costs.
According to one Reddit poster, this is a recipe to make a local enemy.
Aside from Vancouverites venting about Toronto, there are a few other local pet peeves that had to be mentioned too.
One Redditor couldn't help but point out how some people just don't understand SkyTrain etiquette.
Don't forget to make way for others trying to catch a ride too!
Vancouver wasn't nicknamed "Raincouver" for no reason and some people take preparing for the rain to a whole new level. Try your best not to purchase an umbrella twice your size.