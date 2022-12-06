Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
interprovincial travel

People In Vancouver Are Sharing What Not To Do In The City & They're Roasting Toronto Hard

Don't get them started on the Maple Leafs.🚫

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Downtown Vancouver. Right: Downtown Toronto.

Downtown Vancouver. Right: Downtown Toronto.

Karoline Cullen | Dreamstime, Ron Sumners | Dreamstime

Turns out there's more than one way to make a Vancouverite mad, and a lot of it has to do with Toronto.

In a Vancouver Reddit thread, locals are coming together to give the inside scoop on "how to make enemies" in the city.

Although there were a lot of generic things that seem to set people off, more than a few people seemed to have it out for Torontonians.

Whether you are in it for a good laugh or are actually trying to please some locals, here are a few things that people living in apparently Vancouver can't stand.

If you happen to be a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team, you may want to keep it to yourself. Apparently, Vancouver locals cannot fathom the fact that there are Leafs fans out there.

from vancouver

It seems like they can't take a diss from a Leafs fan or Flames fan.

from vancouver

According to one Redditor, it appears that locals just straight up don't like Toronto.

from vancouver

Apparently, you should also avoid telling a Vancouver local that Toronto is the better Canadian city at all costs.

According to one Reddit poster, this is a recipe to make a local enemy.

from vancouver

Aside from Vancouverites venting about Toronto, there are a few other local pet peeves that had to be mentioned too.

One Redditor couldn't help but point out how some people just don't understand SkyTrain etiquette.

from vancouver

Don't forget to make way for others trying to catch a ride too!

from vancouver

Vancouver wasn't nicknamed "Raincouver" for no reason and some people take preparing for the rain to a whole new level. Try your best not to purchase an umbrella twice your size.

from vancouver
From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...