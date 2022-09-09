NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
toronto maple leafs

BC Restaurant Mocks Leafs Fans With A $67 Poutine Served 'With A Side Of Disappointment'

Wearing a Leafs' jersey will cost you, too. 👀

Vancouver Staff Writer
17 Mile House Pub. Right: Maple Leafs Poutine menu item.

17 Mile House Pub. Right: Maple Leafs Poutine menu item.

Google Maps, 17 Mile House Pub

This B.C. restaurant seems to have it out for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans — and they have a couple of menu items and policies in place that really drive that point home.

17 Mile House Pub is an old English-style pub in Sooke, B.C. that was purchased by a Montreal Canadiens fan, Ken Whitaker, 17 years ago.

Whittaker's business partner, James Lemire told Narcity that "local Leafs' fans would always banter back and forth with Ken, but Ken took the crown when he came up with the Leafs Poutine."

The Maple Leafs Poutine costs a whopping $67 on the restaurant's menu, and its description definitely doesn't pull any punches.

"In usual Leafs fashion, a cold, overpriced dish served with under-performing gravy, ice cold fries and a side of disappointment," the restaurant's menu reads.

Whereas the Habs Poutine will only cost you $12.95.

Not only is there a huge price difference between the Canadian hockey-themed poutine, but there is also a "Leafs' Fan Surcharge.”

The surcharge has been incorporated into the restaurant's point of sale system and it will add a charge of 2% to your bill if caught wearing any type of Leafs' apparel, according to Lemire.

Although, he said that doesn't stop those fans from coming in.

"We have many diehard Leafs' [fans] who come every day to the pub," he added.

Some restaurant guests still try to order the poutine and then back out when they are told they have to pay full price.

"A couple of regulars are holding us to dropping the price when they win the cup again, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves, it’s the Leafs we’re talking about, this $67 poutine is not going anywhere," said Lemire.

17 Mile House Pub

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 5126 Sooke Rd., Sooke, B.C.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...