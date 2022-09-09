BC Restaurant Mocks Leafs Fans With A $67 Poutine Served 'With A Side Of Disappointment'
Wearing a Leafs' jersey will cost you, too. 👀
This B.C. restaurant seems to have it out for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans — and they have a couple of menu items and policies in place that really drive that point home.
17 Mile House Pub is an old English-style pub in Sooke, B.C. that was purchased by a Montreal Canadiens fan, Ken Whitaker, 17 years ago.
Whittaker's business partner, James Lemire told Narcity that "local Leafs' fans would always banter back and forth with Ken, but Ken took the crown when he came up with the Leafs Poutine."
The Maple Leafs Poutine costs a whopping $67 on the restaurant's menu, and its description definitely doesn't pull any punches.
"In usual Leafs fashion, a cold, overpriced dish served with under-performing gravy, ice cold fries and a side of disappointment," the restaurant's menu reads.
\u201cMy daughter at a restaurant in Victoria has this on their menu...\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23 #LeafsForever\u201d— Princess Consuela Banana Hammock (@Princess Consuela Banana Hammock) 1662432148
Whereas the Habs Poutine will only cost you $12.95.
Not only is there a huge price difference between the Canadian hockey-themed poutine, but there is also a "Leafs' Fan Surcharge.”
The surcharge has been incorporated into the restaurant's point of sale system and it will add a charge of 2% to your bill if caught wearing any type of Leafs' apparel, according to Lemire.
Although, he said that doesn't stop those fans from coming in.
"We have many diehard Leafs' [fans] who come every day to the pub," he added.
Some restaurant guests still try to order the poutine and then back out when they are told they have to pay full price.
"A couple of regulars are holding us to dropping the price when they win the cup again, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves, it’s the Leafs we’re talking about, this $67 poutine is not going anywhere," said Lemire.
17 Mile House Pub
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 5126 Sooke Rd., Sooke, B.C.