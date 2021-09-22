Trending Tags

Justin Bieber Just Collabed With The Toronto Maple Leafs For Some Merch & It Looks So Good

As if there needed to be more proof on how much Justin Bieber loves the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Biebs just dropped the ultimate Leafs merch -- and it's going to be a limited collection.

On September 21, JB shared a preview of the Drewhouse x Maple Leafs collab on Instagram, showing what the pieces look like through various team players like Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Bieb's bestie Auston Matthews opening up packages on camera.

From what we can see, there are sticker packs, a knit-jersey, mid-calf socks, a snapback, a blue long-sleeved shirt, and an adorable teddy bear mascot with the Drew and Leaf's logo emblazoned on them.

"These are going to be a huge hit going into our locker room," Marner said off-camera. Matthews seemed to enjoy the blue long-sleeved shirt in the collab, as he exclaimed "ooooh" while opening it wide on the video. The words "pride, courage, and honour", were written on the neck of the shirt.

"If you know me you know that I'm on cloud 9," Bieber wrote in the IG post. "I grew up idolizing the Toronto Maple Leafs So for me to collaborate on this limited collection is wow no words."

Bieber has been a long-time die-hard fan of the Leafs. In March this year, he released a music video and a track called "Hold On (Maple Leafs Love Letter)," which is a declaration of whom he cheers for when NHL season is in full swing.

As of now, no specific release date has been announced for the collaboration, but we know that it's coming soon.

