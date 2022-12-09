Justin Bieber Was At The Leafs Game With Wife Hailey & His Outfit Was 'Hard To Miss' (VIDEO)
How about that Care Bear-themed jacket?🐻
Most of us know by now that Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber loves his Toronto Maple Leafs and it couldn't have been more evident as he and his wife Hailey attended Thursday night's game at Scotiabank Arena.
The pair were amongst the crowd as the Leafs took on the Los Angeles Kings but more than his clear love for the game and support for the home team, it was Bieber's jacket and overall outfit that may have gotten the most attention from fans and even some of the players on the ice.
With what looked to be a Care Bear-inspired jacket over a basic white tee, Bieber was also wearing purple sunglasses (yes, indoors), acid wash jeans, and he topped the look off with a Leaf's hat.
\u201cJustin Bieber is in the building tonight dressed like a Care Bear with disposable income.\u201d— Mike Stephens (@Mike Stephens) 1670548936
It was an outfit so flashy he stood out to some of the players on the ice, including his buddy Auston Matthews.
"Yeah, it was hard to miss," said Matthews when asked after the game if he saw what Bieber was wearing. "I think I caught it a little bit early before they announced him but yeah, I definitely saw that."
The jacket stole the show for many fans in attendance and those watching the game at home, with many asking where they could get it for themselves.
"FOUND IT!" someone replied, with a picture of what looks to be the same one, called Purple and Pink Puffer Hearts Jacket - for $215.60 (but on sale in the pic).
\u201c@KatyaAndYourDad @MapleLeafs @justinbieber FOUND IT!\u201d— Toronto Maple Leafs (@Toronto Maple Leafs) 1670549874
Another fan pointed out how cool it was to see Bieber sitting in the crowd amongst other fans.
"@justinbieber with Hailey in amongst the crowd and not in a box is everything!!" they wrote.
The Leafs also shared a pic of Bieber cheering, which the team has since made its cover photo on Twitter.
The Care Bear theme seems to be a trend for Bieber at the moment — a picture of a bear is currently his Instagram profile photo.
But while aside from the outfit, Bieber had some serious fan moments, especially when Mitch Marner assisted a goal that extended his ongoing streak of points for a 21st consecutive game. That point streak is the longest in team history.
\u201cWhat's more impressive?\n\nMarner's 21-game point streak or Justin Bieber's fit? #LeafsForever\u201d— Tim and Friends (@Tim and Friends) 1670549419
The Leafs went on to win the game with a score of 5-0 against LA Thursday night.
But who knows, maybe this is the beginning of another Bieber/Leafs collab in the future with some more colourful pieces?