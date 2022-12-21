Justin Bieber Just Dropped New Toronto Maple Leafs Merch & It's Only Available In-Store
It's a big retro mood.
For anyone who has left their Christmas shopping to the last minute, Justin Bieber may have just come in clutch.
A new collaboration between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Bieber's clothing line drewhouse dropped at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, but shoppers will have to be in the right place at the right time to take advantage of it.
The TML x drewhouse line is only available in-store at Real Sports Apparel.
\u201cTML x @drewhouse. Available now @ShopRSApparel. \n\n\ud83d\udcf8: @justinbieber\u201d— Toronto Maple Leafs (@Toronto Maple Leafs) 1671631202
In a series of posts on social media from the Leafs and Real Sports, the line is teased as a throwback to Bieber's longtime fandom of Toronto's NHL team, which dates back to his childhood.
In the undated but clearly older photos of him, Bieber can be seen various drewhouse-themed TML merchandise, from black and grey basic tees featuring the Leaf's logo with yellow lining to a denim panel jacket.
Bieber is also in full hockey-player mode in the pictures, wearing a helmet, blue hockey gloves, and even carrying a hockey stick.
But the online announcement is truly a tease that has anyone unable to hop over to Real Sports guessing what this new collab has brought to the table.
The only other hint of what might be included in the merch drop is a pair of videos on the realsportsapparel Instagram, which show people decked out in oversized baby blue "drew" hoodies on rollerskates. '
Various posts on Twitter and Instagram show people asking if the collection will be made available online, but it is in fact an exclusive in-store drop.
The new merchandise from Bieber's drewhouse comes days after he publicly slammed H&M for putting his face on some of their shirts "without my permission and approval."
Bieber hasn't yet announced his new TML collab on his social media.
It doesn't look like the new line will feature the flashy jacket that got all the attention when he and wife Hailey Bieber went to a Maple Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena earlier this month.