Justin Bieber Is A Huge Toronto Maple Leafs Fan & Here Are His Best Friends On The Team
He's been a Leafs fan since he was a kid.
NHL season is back and we all know which team Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber will be rooting for.
Whether it's through his music videos, his Instagram posts or showing up to games, Bieber is a huge fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and he shares his love for the team any chance he gets.
His most recent show of support came on the day of the Leafs' first game of the NHL 2023-2024 season.
In an Instagram post on October 11, Bieber posted a photo of the team's logo and a caption that indicated he was expecting a lot of goals for the Leafs in their game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Bieber has been a fan of the Toronto NHL team since he was a kid and has even become good friends with some of the Leafs.
Here's a look back at Bieber's relationship with the team and where we can expect to see him this season.
How long has Justin Bieber been a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs?
The Canadian musician's love for the team goes way back to when he was a kid and Biebs recently shared just how much watching the team play has meant to him growing up.
"Growing up in Canada and being a leafs fan has always been one of the most meaningful things about life," Bieber wrote in an Instagram post, along with a carousel of pictures of him with his family all wearing Leafs merch and standing with the team's mascot Carlton.
"Having these games to look forward to as a kid made for memories that I will cherish forever! I keep falling more in love with the game of hockey!"
The Canadian pop star has mentioned the team on numerous occasions on his social media in the past as well.
In a video posted to his Instagram in 2013, Bieber asked the Leafs to please "win the [Stanley] Cup" and he's seen wearing the team's jersey in the clip.
The "Baby" singer often posts photos from Leafs game on his social media. One video shows him watching a game and getting super excited when the Leafs made a comeback during a game.
"LETS GO LEAFS !! LOVE WATCHING THESE GAMES WITH MY WIFE SHE MAKES IT 100000 TIMES BETTER!! WHAT A GAME! WHAT A COMEBACK!! I HAVE NO WORDS," he wrote in the caption along with a video that shows him falling to the floor when the Leafs scored a goal.
You can also hear Bieber's wife, Hailey, cheering and laughing behind the camera.
Which song did Justin Bieber dedicate to the Toronto Maple Leafs?
One of Bieber's biggest acts of love towards the team came in the form of a music video that he dedicated to his favourite NHL team.
In 2021, Bieber released a music video for his song "Hold On" and called it a "love letter" to the Maple Leafs.
The video is full of behind-the-scenes footage of the team and a few cameos from the pop star as well.
In his song "Let It Go" with DJ Khaled, Bieber once again shows his love for the Leafs. The Canadian singer is seen wearing a Leafs jersey while he's on the golf course.
Is Justin Bieber friends with Auston Matthews?
Bieber is good friends with Leafs star Auston Matthews and the two have been spotted hanging out together on numerous occasions.
In a 2022 interview with Complex, Matthews confirmed he and Bieber started hanging out a couple years earlier and had since formed a friendship.
"It’s not one of those 'celebrity whatever' relationships—like, it’s a true friendship. I know he cares about me a lot and the same goes for myself with him," Matthews told Complex.
It looks like Bieber is also friends with Mitch Marner, according to the New York Times.
Back in 2019, Bieber invited Matthews, Marner and former Maple Leaf Tyson Barrie to his hometown of Stratford, Ontario to play hockey with his friends at William Allman Memorial Arena.
Bieber has supported his friends and the team a number of times when he shows up to Leafs games. He once even joined Matthews' parents and sisters at Scotiabank Arena to watch a game. Matthews' sister Alexandria posted photos of the pop star with the family.
When he posts photos on Instagram, Bieber typically has either Matthews or Marner in the shots, which we see as further proof that the three are buds.
It looks like the love between Matthews and Bieber is mutual.
In a clip shared by the Maple Leafs, Matthews is asked which of Bieber's songs are his favourite.
"I like a lot of his new stuff, though. 'Hold On' is probably my favourite or 'Ghost,'" Matthews said.
Did Justin Bieber design a Maple Leafs jersey?
In March 2022, a collaboration between Bieber, Adidas, the NHL and the Toronto Maple Leafs was announced in the form of a new uniform for the players.
Ahead of the team's "Next Generation" game the Leafs shared what the uniform looked like with Matthews and Marner showing off the design.
The uniforms were reversible, which was a first for Adidas and the National Hockey League, according to a report by Sportsnet.
"My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” Bieber said in a press release at the time.
The uniforms were blue, black and white on one side and had a gold and black design (which was inspired by Bieber's clothing line Drew House) on the other side.
Bieber also celebrated the collab by showing the players wearing the jerseys during the game.
Along with the jerseys, Bieber has twice advertised Maples Leafs merch that he designed for Drew House in 2022 and 2021 as well.
Will Justin Bieber be at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?
The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be hosted in Toronto for the first time in years and it looks like we can expect Bieber to be there.
Bieber couldn't make it to the 2023 game and he shared a message in February basically teasing that he would make the next one.
"Next year we're going to be hosting it in Toronto so I can't wait to see you guys there. A lot of surprises in store," he said in the clip.
Bieber has yet to be seen at an NHL game this season, but it's safe to say we can expect him to be at more than one.
The Canadian singer has been spotted at many Leafs games with his wife Hailey Bieber over the years.
In December 2022, the couple was at Scotiabank Arena rooting for his home team amongst the crowd.
We have no doubt we'll be seeing that same excitement from Bieber again soon as he cheers on his favourite team!