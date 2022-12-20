Justin Bieber Slams H&M For Selling 'Trash' Merch Featuring His Face & Says Not To Buy It
"...all without my permission and approval."
Justin Bieber recently called out H&M and slammed the retailer for allegedly using his image without permission.
On Monday, December 19, the Canadian singer took to his Instagram stories and shared some fiery words for the fashion company after pieces of clothing and accessories bearing his likeness surfaced on the retailer's website.
"I DIDN'T APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M... all without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDN'T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU," Bieber wrote.
"The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN'T APPROVE IT DON'T BUY IT," he said in a second story.
Justin Bieber's Instagram story. @justinbieber | Instagram
Narcity Canada reached out to H&M for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.
However, in a statement to PEOPLE, H&M said, "as with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures."
Links to the items featuring Bieber's likeness are no longer available on the H&M website, but many took screengrabs of the items before they were removed.
In one Instagram post, models can be seen wearing what appears to be a crew neck sweater featuring Bieber's face in black and white, holding a tote with his body and face on it, and other items such as a bracelet and phone cover.
Bieber himself commented on the post, saying, "When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch smh."
The singer sells sweaters on his website as well as through his clothing line, Drew House, of which he often wears pieces of on his Instagram page.
