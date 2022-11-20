'The Colbert Report' Roasted Justin Bieber For Losing Over $1M & They Have A Point (VIDEO)
"Is it too late now to say sorry?"
Justin Bieber has lost a serious chunk of cash due to one of his NFT purchases and The Colbert Report decided to rub a little salt in the wound.
On Friday, November 18, the late-night show had a "news segment" where they explained what happened and roasted his investment piece.
"The crypto world is currently in financial turmoil with a stunning collapse of FTX, a crypto exchange once valued near $32 billion and the plummeting price of Bitcoin down 65% this year," said the headline from "The Late Show Fake News Alert."
"But the canary in the coal mine was the collapse of crypto art, also called NFT's," it continued.
"In fact, a bored ape NFT, purchased by Justin Bieber in January for $1.3 million is now worth only $69,000."
Ouch! While the segment from the show is fake, the news of the price drop is real, according to Business Insider.
The bored ape apparently had a message for its owner and began singing a few verses to the tune of Bieber's hit "Sorry."
"Is it too late now to say sorry/ 'Cause I cost you lots of money/ But you have to admit it's funny/ I'm not even a real baboon/ A million bucks for a dumb cartoon," the ape sang.
Where Bieber vocalized an "ooh" sound in the song, the ape instead said "screwed."
In fact, the ape had some advice for Biebs on another venture he might want to get into.
"But you got a chance to make that cash back now/ Invest everything in this cautious cow," it sang as it held up an image of a cartoon cow with a worried expression wearing a cap.
Back in April, the signer posted a pic of his Bored Ape to his Insta along with lyrics to his song "Lonely" with Benny Blanco.
"What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you’d know me. Cuz I’ve had everything but noones listening and that’s just f*ckin lonely," he captioned the pic of his ape.
Even if he isn't able to recoup his investment, Biebs will likely be okay money-wise.
According to NetCredit, the Canadian musician earns an estimated $4.4 million "from around 13 sponsored Instagram posts per year.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.