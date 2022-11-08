Justin Bieber Was 'Scared To Death' Of Judge Judy After She Called Him Out About His DUI
"You got to be on your best behaviour if you live next to Judge Judy."
It seems Justin Bieber and Judge Judy used to be neighbours back in the day, but the two apparently did not have a friendly relationship.
On Monday, November 7, the famous TV judge shared with Access Hollywood how the Canadian feels about her.
"He's scared to death of me," Judy revealed. "There was a period of time before he grew up, when he was foolish, and doing foolish things."
Back in 2014, Judy shared some hard words about Bieber following his arrest for driving under the influence.
"Being a celebrity is a gift," she explained to CBS News. "You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he's doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself."
She also said that she found his situation to be "sad."
"And nobody's going to remember that he was a marginal singer," she said. "But they're going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool."
It seems Biebs found this intimidating as he went to some lengthy measures to avoid the judge during their less-than-amiable stint as neighbours, according to Access Hollywood.
"And then I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, so he wouldn't have to bump into me," she explained with a laugh.
"You got to be on your best behaviour if you live next to Judge Judy," said the interviewer, which is very true!
Bieber himself has reflected back on the incident in a lengthy Instagram post he shared in 2021.
"7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour," he wrote. "Not proud of where I was at in my life."
"I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami."
It seems Bieber's wild days are behind him as he hasn't run into any legal issues involving substances since!
