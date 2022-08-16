NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Hailey Bieber Opened Up About Her Marriage To Justin & Says You Learn To Deal With 'Sh*t'

"There’s a reason they say 'for better or for worse.'"

Trending Staff Writer
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sticking their tongues out. Right: Justin Bieber licking Hailey Bieber's neck.

@haileybieber | Instagram

Hailey Bieber recently chatted about her marriage to hubby Justin Bieber and she got candid about some of the struggles they've been facing.

In an interview with Bazaar published on August 16, the model and beauty business owner opened up about the recent rollercoaster her and Justin have been on in terms of health.

"I just think life is changing all the time,” she said. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues."

Justin is finally back on tour after dealing with a condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome that left him with temporary facial paralysis while Hailey suffered a mini-stroke in March and had an operation on her heart.

"You have to figure out how to deal with this sh*t as it comes, you know?" she said. "There’s a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that’s for real!”

While the two have been married since 2018, it seems their romance is still going strong.

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” Hailey said of her husband.

“I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides."

She then touched on a topic that many have speculated about: future children.

"At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," Hailey continued.

"And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

