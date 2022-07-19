Justin Bieber Is Resuming His World Tour After He Took A Break For His Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis
Fingers crossed he can schedule Toronto in soon!
It seems like Justin Bieber is feeling better as the Canadian singer will be resuming his Justice world tour at the end of July.
In June, Bieber announced that he was taking some time off to deal with the symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. At the time, it was unclear when the singer would be returning to the sage.
"Justin Bieber RESUMES WORLD TOUR!!!" tweeted @AEG_Presents, the show promoter for the singer.
"Starting a run of European festivals in Italy on 31st July, then continue across South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Asia, Australia & New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023."
\u201cJustin Bieber RESUMES WORLD TOUR!!! Starting a run of European festivals in Italy on 31st July, then continue across South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Asia, Australia & New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023. Details of postponed U.S shows coming soon! \ud83e\udd29\u201d— AEG Presents UK (@AEG Presents UK) 1658231266
They said that details for his postponed U.S. shows would be coming soon, but there's been no word on rescheduled performances for Canada as yet.
At the beginning of June, Bieber was forced to cancel his show in Toronto just hours before he was set to appear.
"Can't believe I'm saying this," Bieber wrote on his Instagram at the time. "I've done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse."
"My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much, and I'm gonna rest and get better!"
He later shared a video explaining his diagnosis and some of his symptoms.
"I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear – my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," said Bieber.
Glad you're feeling better, Biebs!
