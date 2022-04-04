Justin & Hailey Bieber's Grammys Outfits Are Getting Totally Roasted Online (PHOTOS)
Platform crocs?
Justin Bieber's suit and Hailey Bieber's dress from the 2022 Grammy Awards caused quite a stir online, and not for good reasons.
On Sunday, April 3, the Canadian singer strutted his stuff on the red carpet in a dramatically oversized Balenciaga suit jacket designed by Demna Gvasalia, complete with giant, black platform Crocs, some trendy sunglasses, and a hot pink beanie.
Given that the award show took place in Las Vegas, that seems like a lot of clothing, but perhaps Biebs is used to the Canadian cold weather.
As for Hailey, the model wore a loose-fitting strapless white gown by Saint Laurent with simple hair, makeup and jewelry to complement the look.
Unsurprisingly, the internet didn't hold back about the couple's interesting 'fits.
"Why are Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed like they went to goodwill last minute and found something to wear that *almost* works but didn't have time to tailor it..." tweeted one person.
why are justin and hailey bieber dressed like they went to goodwill last minute and found something to wear that *almost* works but didn't have time to tailor it... #GRAMMYs :Ppic.twitter.com/Vk6CLNGAI8— Katie Talberg (@Katie Talberg) 1649031859
"Justin Bieber going full 2000s NBA draft at the #GRAMMYs," another wrote, which is a pretty fair comparison to how basketball players used to dress a few years ago.
Justin Bieber going full 2000s NBA draft at the #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/jnNOh9FAsb— Chicks in the Office (@Chicks in the Office) 1649029456
"Hailey Bieber wearing a bed sheet to the #GRAMMYs," someone else said of the loose dress the model chose.
Hailey Bieber wearing a bed sheet to the #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/SZdTWldhUX— \ud835\udc04\ud835\udc1b\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc22\ud83e\udd0d\ud83c\udfe0 (@\ud835\udc04\ud835\udc1b\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc22\ud83e\udd0d\ud83c\udfe0) 1649029800
Another shared what Michelle Visage from Rupaul's Drag Race would say of her look: "It's... a piece of fabric."
Hailey Bieber\u2019s dress for the #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/uNMqKsjaJp— Rachel Genovese (@Rachel Genovese) 1649031887
Regardless of what the internet thinks, the two appeared to have a nice time on the red carpet, even sharing a sweet smooch at one point.
Bieber was up for eight Grammys this year, including big categories such as Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Music Video. Unfortunately, he didn't take any awards home this year.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.