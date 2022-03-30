Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith Have Been Spotted Hanging Out Together In Canada
Just days after the now-infamous "slap."
Fans of Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith were recently given a little treat, as some of them had the opportunity to see the duo IRL before the Canadian singer's Justice show in Montreal.
Smith, who is the opening act for Bieber, was spotted around the downtown core just days after the Oscars drama involving his dad Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, which was widely criticized.
Bieber was seen arriving at Ssense Montreal, where a pop-up for his clothing brand Drew House was being held.
In Instagram videos posted by the store, he rolled up in a black SUV, smiled as he got out while wearing an oversized hoodie and flannel pants, took a moment to wave to his fans, and then walked inside surrounded by his security personnel.
After taking a look around the shop he wrote the word "Justice" on the floor, which is the name of his world tour.
Jaden Smith took the opportunity to stop in at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy to promote the Trippy Summer collection of his brand MSFTSrep. He also took the the time to pose for the cameras and meet with fans.
After a busy afternoon out and about in Montreal, Bieber and Smith headed over to the Bell Centre where they played to a full amphitheatre.
The Justice world tour got off to a rocky start earlier in the year. Ahead of his show in Las Vegas in February, Bieber had to cancel due to getting COVID-19.
"Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," a statement for the tour said.
Fingers crossed the rest of the shows go smoothly!