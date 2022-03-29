Will Smith Just Apologized To Chris Rock For His 'Unacceptable & Inexcusable' Oscars Slap
Will Smith has issued a formal apology to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars on Sunday night.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and newly-minted Oscar winner took to his Instagram to apologize for his "unacceptable and inexcusable" behaviour at the Academy Awards.
The apology came roughly 24 hours after Smith responded to Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith by walking up on stage and striking him on live TV.
"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," said Smith in the Instagram post. "I was out of line, and I was wrong."
"I am embarrassed, and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," continued Smith's post.
Smith blew up at Rock after the comedian mocked his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her baldness while introducing an award. Jada has been struggling with hair loss due to a condition called alopecia,.
Chris joked during his segment and said: "Jada, I love ya! G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it."
Pinkett Smith was obviously not amused with the joke, and moments later, Smith was seen walking up the stage and slapping Rock.
Some people were under the impression that the incident was a skit until Smith shouted: "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth," when he returned to his seat.
Smith later won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, and he used his tearful acceptance speech to apologize to the Academy and the other nominees, although he didn't apologize to Rock.
In his Instagram statement, he also apologized to the Academy, attendees and the Williams family for making things uncomfortable during the show.
He ended his statement by saying: "I am a work in progress."
The Academy announced earlier in the day that it's launching a formal investigation on the incident.
"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," it tweeted shortly after the show.
In a statement released by the Academy, they stated that they "have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," reported the BBC.
Rock did not immediately come out and acknowledge the apology. However, he reportedly declined to file a police report about the slap, meaning Smith likely will not face criminal charges.