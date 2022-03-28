Editions

The Will Smith & Chris Rock Slap Caused Some Epic Reactions From The Oscar Audience

"Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me."

Lupita Nyong'o reacts to Chris Rock and Will Smith slap at Oscars 2022. Right: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday night and the Internet has blown up with their reactions. One thing is for sure, they're definitely divided as to if they're pro or anti-slap.

The whole incident occurred after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith being bald.

Pinkett Smith is suffering from alopecia, a condition that makes your hair fall out in patches. It seems like Rock didn't consider this when he made his joke.

"Jada, I love ya! G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," said Rock.

After the jab, Smith marched up on stage, slapped Rock and sat down shouting "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!"

Fans took to Twitter and Instagram moments after "the slap" and turned the entire ordeal into a meme.

People were quick to capture screengrabs of the moment and use them to poke fun at the incident. With one meme account joking that Smith had finally made the Oscars exciting again.

50 Cent even got in on the action, hearkening back to a much simpler time.

The Smiths' son, Jaden, even appears to have tweeted out a reaction to his dad's response. "And That's How We Do It," the tweet read.

Neither the Smiths or Rock have made an official statement after the slap took place. However, The Academy did respond to the incident on Twitter early Monday morning saying it "does not condone violence of any form"

