These Oscar 2022 Red Carpet Looks Are Fire & Celebs Really Brought It This Year (PHOTOS)

Senior Global Editor
Jessica Chastain. Middle: Kristen Stewart. Right: Venus Williams.

There were some truly stunning looks on the 2022 Oscar red carpet Sunday, and it's pretty clear that celebs wanted to go all-out for the biggest night on the entertainment calendar.

Timothee Chalamet showed up bare-chested, Simu Liu rocked it in a red suit, Kristen Stewart wore shorts and tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams looked absolutely royal on the red carpet.

Here are some of the most talked-about looks from the night.

Jessica Chastain

Kristen Stewart

Venus & Serena Williams

Lupita Nyong'o

Timothee Chalamet

Simu Liu

Jada Pinkett Smith

Ariana DeBose

So many great looks this year!

