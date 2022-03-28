These Oscar 2022 Red Carpet Looks Are Fire & Celebs Really Brought It This Year (PHOTOS)
🤩🤩🤩
Senior Global Editor
1s
There were some truly stunning looks on the 2022 Oscar red carpet Sunday, and it's pretty clear that celebs wanted to go all-out for the biggest night on the entertainment calendar.
Timothee Chalamet showed up bare-chested, Simu Liu rocked it in a red suit, Kristen Stewart wore shorts and tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams looked absolutely royal on the red carpet.
Here are some of the most talked-about looks from the night.
Jessica Chastain
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart and #Spencer director Pablo Larra\u00edn pose together on the #Oscars red carpet. https://bit.ly/3IKLLIA\u00a0pic.twitter.com/sy05kvEm9W— Variety (@Variety) 1648423659
Venus & Serena Williams
Lupita Nyong'o
Main character energy by Lupita Nyongo. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/0RLurKTXfs— E! News (@E! News) 1648419951
Timothee Chalamet
Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet is shirtless at the Oscars. I repeat: Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet is shirtless at the Oscars.pic.twitter.com/ILVu337Cdc— Variety (@Variety) 1648421678
Simu Liu
Actor @SimuLiu says he wore red to the #Oscars because Donnatella Versace told him to wear red, so he did! Plus, he gives Western University a major shoutout! \n\nStream the Oscars on http://CTV.ca\u00a0 and the @CTV App.pic.twitter.com/2TvjcVou5Q— etalk (@etalk) 1648424926
Jada Pinkett Smith
Ariana DeBose
So many great looks this year!