Here's How To Watch Every 2022 Oscar-Nominated Movie For Best Picture

You can watch all the nominees from the comfort of your couch!

​Jennifer Lawrence in 'Don't Look Up'. Middle: Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune'. Right: Will Smith in 'King Richard'.

@dontlookupfilm | Instagram, @dunemovie | Instagram, @kingrichardfilm | Instagram

@dontlookupfilm | Instagram, @dunemovie | Instagram, @kingrichardfilm | Instagram

It's Oscars season and there are a lot of movies to watch this year — and that means you've got some work to do if you want to pretend you know what's up!

The 94th Academy Awards will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall and will air on Sunday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT. You can watch the Oscars live on ABC in the U.S. or CTV in Canada.

This will be the first time the Oscars will have a host since since 2019, when Kevin Hart was forced out of the gig over his past homophobic tweets. This year's show will also have a new producer, so you can expect them to play around with the format once again.

How can you prepare for the Oscars? By watching the top movies ahead of time, of course.

Here's how to watch every film that's nominated for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars from the comfort of your couch, whether you're in the United States or Canada.

Belfast

Synopsis: Loosely based on the early life of director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast explores the childhood of 9-year-old Buddy as he experiences life during the Troubles, a civil war that occurred in Northern Ireland.

Starring: Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan & Judie Dench.

Where To Watch: Belfast is available on digital platforms, like Amazon Prime or Apple TV, and home video.

Other Nominations: Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound.

Coda

Synopsis: Ruby is a child of deaf adults (CODA) who rely on her to communicate for the family. She becomes torn when she joins her high school choir, finds a love for music and thinks about applying to a musical school. It's a tough choice that would take her away from the family that relies on her.

Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin & Troy Kotsur.

Where To Watch: Coda is exclusively on Apple TV+.

Other Nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor.

Don't Look Up


Synopsis: Two amateur astronomers make a discovery that a comet is hurdling towards Earth. They go on a media tour to warn people about it, but nobody takes them seriously.

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep & Cate Blanchett.

Where To Watch: Don't Look Up is exclusively on Netflix.
Other Nominations: Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing.

Drive My Car

Synopsis: An old actor is looking for someone to chauffeur him around. When his trusted mechanic recommends a young girl, their relationship starts to blossom.

Starring: Hidetoshi Nishijima & Tôko Miura.

Where To Watch: Drive My Car is available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. and on Apple TV in Canada.

Other Nominations: International Feature Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay.

Dune

Synopsis: Based on the book of the same name, Dune tells the Game of Thrones-like story of a young man whose family takes over a dangerous planet of sand, only to be betrayed by a rival house.

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac & Jason Momoa.

Where To Watch: Dune is available on digital, like Amazon Prime or Apple TV, and home video. It will also be on HBO Max as of March
Other Nominations: Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Film Editing, Best Sound.

King Richard

Synopsis: The story of Serena and Venus Williams' childhood revolves around their father, Richard, and his fierce ambition for his kids.

Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney & Jon Bernthal.

Where To Watch: King Richard is available to stream on HBO Max in the United States. It is available on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and home video in Canada.
Other Nominations: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing.

Licorice Pizza

Synopsis: A young photographer in her early twenties meets a teenaged child actor and the two fall into a twisting, back-and-forth romance in this 1970s period piece.

Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman & Sean Penn.

Where To Watch: Licorice Pizza is available on digital, like Amazon Prime or Apple TV, and home video.
Other Nominations: Best Director, Best Original Screenplay.

Nightmare Alley

Synopsis: A small group of persuasive carnival performers team up with a psychiatrist to try and con a tycoon.

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Colette & Willem Dafoe.

Where To Watch: Nightmare Alley is streaming on HBO Max in the U.S. It's also on Hulu and home video in the U.S. and Canada.
Other Nominations: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design.

The Power Of the Dog

Synopsis: Set in 1925, the story follows around Phil and George Burbank, two cowboys from Montana. George meets a widow and her son, but Phil initially doesn't get along with them. Eventually, Phil ends up taking the son under his wing.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch & Kirsten Dunst.

Where To Watch: The Power of the Dog is exclusively on Netflix.
Other Nominations: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Sound.

West Side Story

Synopsis: In this remake of the classic musical, Tony and Maria meet each other at a high school dance and fall in love, but this only causes tension for the rival gangs that each belongs to — the Jets and the Sharks.

Starring: Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler.

Where To Watch: West Side Story is available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. It can also be streamed on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada. It comes out on home video March 15 in both countries.
Other Nominations: Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Sound
