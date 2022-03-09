Here's How To Watch Every 2022 Oscar-Nominated Movie For Best Picture
You can watch all the nominees from the comfort of your couch!
It's Oscars season and there are a lot of movies to watch this year — and that means you've got some work to do if you want to pretend you know what's up!
The 94th Academy Awards will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall and will air on Sunday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT. You can watch the Oscars live on ABC in the U.S. or CTV in Canada.
This will be the first time the Oscars will have a host since since 2019, when Kevin Hart was forced out of the gig over his past homophobic tweets. This year's show will also have a new producer, so you can expect them to play around with the format once again.
How can you prepare for the Oscars? By watching the top movies ahead of time, of course.
Here's how to watch every film that's nominated for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars from the comfort of your couch, whether you're in the United States or Canada.
Belfast
Synopsis: Loosely based on the early life of director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast explores the childhood of 9-year-old Buddy as he experiences life during the Troubles, a civil war that occurred in Northern Ireland.
Starring: Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan & Judie Dench.
Where To Watch: Belfast is available on digital platforms, like Amazon Prime or Apple TV, and home video.
Other Nominations: Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound.
Coda
Synopsis: Ruby is a child of deaf adults (CODA) who rely on her to communicate for the family. She becomes torn when she joins her high school choir, finds a love for music and thinks about applying to a musical school. It's a tough choice that would take her away from the family that relies on her.
Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin & Troy Kotsur.
Where To Watch: Coda is exclusively on Apple TV+.
Other Nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor.
Don't Look Up
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep & Cate Blanchett.
Drive My Car
Starring: Hidetoshi Nishijima & Tôko Miura.
Where To Watch: Drive My Car is available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. and on Apple TV in Canada.
Dune
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac & Jason Momoa.
King Richard
Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney & Jon Bernthal.
Licorice Pizza
Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman & Sean Penn.
Nightmare Alley
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Colette & Willem Dafoe.
The Power Of the Dog
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch & Kirsten Dunst.
West Side Story
Starring: Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler.