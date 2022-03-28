Editions

CODA Won The 2022 Best Picture Oscar & Here Are All The Winners From A Wild Night

We don't talk about Will Smith (no no no).

CODA was crowned the Best Picture of the year at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, at an awards show that was nearly derailed by a very awkward moment involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The film about the Children of Deaf Parents (CODA) also earned actor Troy Kotsur a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Meanwhile, Smith ended up winning Best Actor for his title role in King Richard, after marching up on stage and smacking Rock over a joke.

CODA and fisticuffs aside, it was also a pretty big night for Dune, even though its Canadian director Denis Villeneuve did not win for Best Director.

The sci-fi epic cleaned up in the technical categories, including cinematography and sound, after coming into the show with a total of 10 nominations. Only Netflix's The Power of the Dog had more with 12.

Here's a full list of the winners at the 94th Academy Awards.

Best Picture

  • CODA

Best Director

  • Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Best Actress

  • Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Actor

  • Will Smith - King Richard

Best Supporting Actress

  • Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

  • Troy Kotsur - CODA

Best Original Song

  • No Time to Die - Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

Best Original Score

  • Dune

Cinematography

  • Dune

Best Animated Feature

  • Encanto

Best Animated Short

  • The Windshield Wiper

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA

Best Original Screenplay

  • Belfast

Film Editing

  • Dune

International Film

  • Drive My Car

Documentary

  • Summer of Soul (.....Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Documentary Short

  • The Queen of Basketball

Visual Effects

  • Dune

Production Design

  • Dune

Best Sound

  • Dune

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Costume Design

  • Cruella

Best Live Action Short Film

  • The Long Goodbye
