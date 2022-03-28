CODA Won The 2022 Best Picture Oscar & Here Are All The Winners From A Wild Night
We don't talk about Will Smith (no no no).
CODA was crowned the Best Picture of the year at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, at an awards show that was nearly derailed by a very awkward moment involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.
The film about the Children of Deaf Parents (CODA) also earned actor Troy Kotsur a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.
Meanwhile, Smith ended up winning Best Actor for his title role in King Richard, after marching up on stage and smacking Rock over a joke.
CODA and fisticuffs aside, it was also a pretty big night for Dune, even though its Canadian director Denis Villeneuve did not win for Best Director.
The sci-fi epic cleaned up in the technical categories, including cinematography and sound, after coming into the show with a total of 10 nominations. Only Netflix's The Power of the Dog had more with 12.
Here's a full list of the winners at the 94th Academy Awards.
Best Picture
- CODA
Best Director
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Actor
- Will Smith - King Richard
Best Supporting Actress
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
- Troy Kotsur - CODA
Best Original Song
- No Time to Die - Billie Eilish and FINNEAS
Best Original Score
- Dune
Cinematography
- Dune
Best Animated Feature
- Encanto
Best Animated Short
- The Windshield Wiper
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast
Film Editing
- Dune
International Film
- Drive My Car
Documentary
- Summer of Soul (.....Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Documentary Short
- The Queen of Basketball
Visual Effects
- Dune
Production Design
- Dune
Best Sound
- Dune
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Costume Design
- Cruella
Best Live Action Short Film
- The Long Goodbye