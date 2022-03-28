Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose Went From Couch-Surfing To Making Queer History
The North Carolina native left everything behind at 19, and paved the way for future generations! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Ariana DeBose made history at the Oscars last night when she took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her exceptional performance as Anita in West Side Story.
She is the first Afro-Latina person and openly queer woman of color to win the distinction in the history of the ceremony.
"Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus. When you look into her eyes, you see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art. And that's what I believe we're here to celebrate. So to anybody who's ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us," she beamed during her touching acceptance speech.
Ariana is a triple threat and has acted in other screen-adapted musicals such as Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, The Prom, and Schmigadoon!. But audiences would be wrong to assume the award-winning actress' path to success came easily.
Born and raised in North Carolina, the actress dropped out of Western Carolina University and decided to strike out in New York City at the young age of 19. With little to her name, she slept on couches and sustained herself on her lifetime supply of Cold Stone Creamery, which she earned from winning a promotional dance contest the ice cream chain held when she was 15.
“I am not someone who ever thought I would ride a subway for 24 hours with no place to go, it’s scary not knowing where you’re going, or howyou’re going to make things happen,” she told MyDomaine.
But in the face of homelessness, DeBose prevailed, landing various Broadway roles and eventually breaking through to obtain on-screen success.
Her career led her into the arms of Sue Makkoo, a professional costume designer and Ariana's life partner.
Sue congratulated her partner's win in a loving and inspiring Instagram post saying, "We should all lean into the things our lives are meant for."
The world will be watching for future captivating performances from the talented actress. Especially younger generations, that have her as their role model for what they can achieve even with odds are pitted against them.