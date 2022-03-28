The Oscar 2022 Hosts Did Not Hold Back & These Were The Biggest Moments Of The Night
Will Smith though 👀
2022 Oscar hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall wasted no time in calling out the controversies surrounding this year's Academy Awards on Sunday, setting the tone for what turned out to be a night filled with big and hilarious moments.
Oh, and Will Smith smacking Chris Rock.
"This year the Academy hired three women to host because it's cheaper than hiring one man," Schumer said in the trio's opening monologue, which was filled with light-hearted shots at just about everyone.
Schumer, Sykes and Hall also set up a big moment of protest from the audience, as they called out Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.
"For you people in Florida we're going to have a gay night," said Sykes, sparking a cheer of "Gay! Gay!" from the audience.
ABC
Schumer also took a dig at Don't Look Up and star Leonardo DiCaprio, suggesting that it was noble of him to try to leave a better world behind for his girlfriends (because they're just so young).
There were a few emotional moments for the Oscar winners on Sunday, including CODA star Troy Kotsur, who won for best supporting actor and became the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar. Kotsur took the stage while the audience raised their hands and waved them in a silent gesture of applause for the deaf actor.
Beyonce kicked off the show with a pre-recorded performance of Be Alive, which included a Dr. Dre-inspired nod to Compton and a cameo appearance from her daughter, Blue Ivy, with the other dancers in the scene.
ABC
Two generations of West Side Story actresses crossed over in a touching way on Sunday, with Rita Moreno proudly watching Ariana DeBose win for best supporting actress for the role of Anita, the same role that Moreno played in 1961.
ABC
There was plenty of talk about We Don't Talk About Bruno being performed at the show, but there were several big twists to the song, with the likes of Meghan The Stallion, Becky G and Luis Fonsi joining the Encanto cast for their live performance.
ABC
Will Smith marched on stage and struck Chris Rock at one point, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness.
Smith later won the Oscar for best actor and used his speech to apologize to the Academy for his outburst.
ABC
The show took on an awkward tone after that initial Rock-Smith encounter, and Amy Schumer made sure to call it out in her final appearance on the broadcast.
"Did I miss anything?" she said. "There's like a different vibe in here."