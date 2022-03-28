Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
oscar 2022

The Oscar 2022 Hosts Did Not Hold Back & These Were The Biggest Moments Of The Night

Will Smith though 👀

Global Staff Writer
Left: Regina Hall with Simu Liu, Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry. Right: Audience cheering.

Left: Regina Hall with Simu Liu, Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry. Right: Audience cheering.

Courtesy: ABC

2022 Oscar hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall wasted no time in calling out the controversies surrounding this year's Academy Awards on Sunday, setting the tone for what turned out to be a night filled with big and hilarious moments.

Oh, and Will Smith smacking Chris Rock.

"This year the Academy hired three women to host because it's cheaper than hiring one man," Schumer said in the trio's opening monologue, which was filled with light-hearted shots at just about everyone.

Schumer, Sykes and Hall also set up a big moment of protest from the audience, as they called out Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

"For you people in Florida we're going to have a gay night," said Sykes, sparking a cheer of "Gay! Gay!" from the audience.

ABC

Schumer also took a dig at Don't Look Up and star Leonardo DiCaprio, suggesting that it was noble of him to try to leave a better world behind for his girlfriends (because they're just so young).

There were a few emotional moments for the Oscar winners on Sunday, including CODA star Troy Kotsur, who won for best supporting actor and became the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar. Kotsur took the stage while the audience raised their hands and waved them in a silent gesture of applause for the deaf actor.

Beyonce kicked off the show with a pre-recorded performance of Be Alive, which included a Dr. Dre-inspired nod to Compton and a cameo appearance from her daughter, Blue Ivy, with the other dancers in the scene.

ABC

Two generations of West Side Story actresses crossed over in a touching way on Sunday, with Rita Moreno proudly watching Ariana DeBose win for best supporting actress for the role of Anita, the same role that Moreno played in 1961.

ABC

There was plenty of talk about We Don't Talk About Bruno being performed at the show, but there were several big twists to the song, with the likes of Meghan The Stallion, Becky G and Luis Fonsi joining the Encanto cast for their live performance.

ABC

Will Smith marched on stage and struck Chris Rock at one point, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness.

Smith later won the Oscar for best actor and used his speech to apologize to the Academy for his outburst.

ABC

The show took on an awkward tone after that initial Rock-Smith encounter, and Amy Schumer made sure to call it out in her final appearance on the broadcast.

"Did I miss anything?" she said. "There's like a different vibe in here."

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...