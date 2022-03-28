Editions

A Verified Twitter User Named Will Smith Clarified 'I'm Not The Person You're Upset With'

Not a good day to have the handle @willsmith.

Global Staff Writer
Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars. Right: Will Smith the podcaster.

@willsmith | Instagram, NotThatWillSmith | Twitch

Having the same name as a celebrity must be annoying at times, but when that celebrity is making international headlines for smacking someone at the Oscars, life can get rough pretty fast.

Will Smith, the actor and Will Smith, the podcast host, are two very different people, and the latter is having to take to his @WillSmith Twitter account to defend himself against a tide of angry tweets about something he didn't do.

That something happened at the Oscars Sunday, when Will Smith the actor walked up on stage and slapped Chris Rock for insulting his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The incident made Will Smith one of the most talked-about people in the world on Monday, and that meant the other Will Smith was getting tagged and called out for it on Twitter.

The podcaster took to his Twitter to address the situation and clarify to people tagging him that he was the wrong Will Smith. His thread explaining the difference has been liked more than half a million times, and tens of thousands of people have since shared it.

"I'm not the person you're upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living," he wrote in a lengthy thread about the slap.

"At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence," he said.

Those comments came after a few jokes about the strange situation he found himself in.

"I'm sorry if you're offended," wrote the wrong Will Smith.

He then made jokes about the situation and said: "Hopefully, all anyone remembers at the end of the show is this inappropriately upbeat 'In Memoriam' segment."

It looks like this is a problem he's been dealing with on a low-key level for a while, because his Twitch streaming account is "NotThatWillSmith."

Even sports commentator Stephen A. Smith made the blunder and called out the wrong Will Smith on his Twitter during a hefty rant on the situation.

In his first tweet, he wrote, "Please tell me I didn't see what I just saw. Somebody, please tell me that @willsmith was joking, and it was part of the show when he just smacked @chrisrock on National Television."

He then posted multiple follow-up tweets that all tagged the wrong person.

Safe to say it was hard to be a Smith on Monday morning!

