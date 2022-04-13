Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Chris Rock's Brother Wants To Fight Will Smith & He Just Signed A Boxing Deal

"I'll let the hands do the talking." 🥊

Global Staff Writer
Chris Rock and Kenny Rock. Right: Will Smith at the gym.

@therealkennyrock | Instagram, @willsmith | Instagram

Some people still aren't over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, including Rock's brother, Kenny Rock, who wants to one-up the slap with a punch.

Smith resigned from the Academy and has since been banned from the Oscars for 10 years after hitting Chris Rock on stage last month.

But Kenny Rock is still upset about the slap, and now he wants to take Smith to the boxing ring and have a match with him, TMZ reports.

Kenny recently signed a deal with Damon Feldman, a celebrity boxing promoter, for a fight in Florida this summer, and his ideal opponent is none other than the actor who once played Muhammad Ali, reported Yahoo! News.

TMZ asked Kenny if he thinks Smith and his brother should meet in the ring, to which he responded: "No, they shouldn't. But I should get in the ring with Will Smith."

He added that he would "let the hands do the talking" if he came face-to-face with the actor.

Meanwhile, his brother Chris has largely stayed quiet about the incident during his current comedy tour.

"I'm not talking about that until I get paid," Chris Rock told the Palm Springs Desert Sun last weekend.

Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars after the comedian he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, which is caused by alopecia.

"Jada, I love ya! G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," Rock said at the show. That prompted Smith to storm the stage and "slap the s&it out of" Rock, as the comedian put it.

Kenny told TMZ that he's not intimidated by the actor's advantage of being taller or that he once played Mohammad Ali, a famous boxer, for a movie. He's still confident he can take him down.

Rock's brother also shared a brief update on how he's doing. "He's doing great. I haven't seen him, but we've talked," Kenny siad.

He added that he seriously doubts that his famous brother has accepted Smith's apology.

