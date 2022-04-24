Chris Rock's Mom Spoke Out About The Oscars Slap & She's Mad At Will Smith & The Academy
"He slapped all of us."
Chris Rock's mom, Rose Rock, recently weighed in on her son getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars and she's understandably still upset about the assault.
In an interview with WIS, a local South Carolina station, Rose described how the now-infamous event has affected her personally.
“I told someone, when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me," she said, as per ET Canada. “When you hurt my child, you hurt me.”
She also said the physical incident occurred when Will saw Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction to the joke Rock made at her expense rather than the joke itself.
"You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened," Rose said.
Smith has been banned from the Oscars ceremony for the next ten years, which Rose took issue with.
“What does that mean? You don’t even go every year,” she said of the disciplinary action.
As well, Rock's mom appears to feel that Smith's apology to her son was more lip service from his team than something the actor genuinely felt remorse for.
“I feel really bad that he never apologized,” Rose said. “His people wrote up a piece and said, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but something like that is personal. You reach out.”
Rose isn't the first member of the Rock family to publically comment on the incident.
Kenny Rock, brother to the comedian, wants to fight Smith in a boxing match and said he would "let the hands do the talking" if he ever ran into the actor.
He also said that he wants Smith's Oscar that he won for his performance in King Richardto be stripped away and that the assault against his brother "eats"at him.
"You’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it," he said.
"My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.