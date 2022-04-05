Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Chris Rock's Brother Has Spoken Out About The Will Smith Slap & How It 'Eats' Away At Him

"You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show."

Vancouver Editor
Chris Rock at the Oscars. Right: Will Smith walking away after the slap.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday has taken the internet by storm, and many celebrates have already spoken out about the incident.

Chris Rock's brother, Kenny Rock, just broke his silence in an interview with the Los Angeles Times — and said that he wants to see Will Smith's Oscar taken away.

In the interview, Kenny Rock said that it "eats" at him to watch the video of the now-infamous slap.

"You’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said.

"My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show," he added.

Kenny Rock told the Times that he wants Will Smith to be disciplined for his actions, and for his Oscar to be taken away — which he won for his performance in King Richard.

In addition to this, he also wants Smith to be banned from going to future Oscars.

The slapping incident at the Oscars occurred after Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being bald. Jada has been public about having alopecia, which is a condition that can cause hair loss.

Chris Rock said: "Jada, I love ya! G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it."

Smith then walked onto the stage and proceeded to slap Chris Rock. After getting back to his seat he yelled: "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!"

Kenny Rock said in the interview that if Chris had known that Jada had alopecia "he wouldn’t make a joke about that. But he didn’t know.”

Will Smith has issued a public apology to Chris Rock, for the slap.

On April 1, Will Smith resigned from the Academy.

Chris Rock commented on the incident briefly at a comedy show on March 30, and said that he was "still processing."

According to CNN, David Rubin, the Academy's president, said that they will continue to move forward with "disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct," in advance of a board meeting on April 18.

