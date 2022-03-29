Jim Carrey Calls Hollywood 'Spineless' For Giving Will Smith A Standing Ovation At The Oscars
"That insult is going to last a very long time."
Jim Carrey weighed in on the physical altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars and he did not have kind words for his peers.
The Canadian actor sat down with CBS to chat about his upcoming movie, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, when the host asked him what he thought of the events at the Academy Awards and how things unfolded after.
Carrey did not hold back about how he felt about the attendees' response to Smith winning the award for Best Actor following him slapping Rock.
Responses to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars have been divided \u2014 but Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) says most people don\u2019t have the full story of the incident.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s something of a magnitude that I don\u2019t think can be worked out on a public stage,\u201d she says.pic.twitter.com/5qXIq30Y1F— CBS Mornings (@CBS Mornings) 1648555456
"I was sickened," he shared. "I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse."
He also said that Rock should have pressed charges given how massive the response to the event has been and will likely continue to be.
"He doesn't want the hassle," Carrey speculated about Rock's decision. "I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million, 'cause that video is going to be there forever. It's going to be ubiquitous."
He said that if Smith disapproved of what Rock was saying, he could have yelled from the audience or said something on Twitter instead of getting physical.
"That insult is going to last a very long time," the actor said. "You do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face 'cause they said words."
Carrey shared that he wishes Smith the best but noted that his actions overshadowed the entire evening.
"It cast a pall over everybody's shining moment last night," he said about the moment. "A lot of people worked really hard to get to that place and to have their moment in the sun and to get their award for the really hard work they did."
Smith has apologized to Rock in a lengthy Instagram post.
"I am embarrassed, and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he wrote.
