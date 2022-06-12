Jim Carrey Is Selling An NFT To Share His 'Peculiarities & Inspirations' With The World
Jim Carrey has entered the world of NFTs, and his debut piece is currently up for auction.
On Friday, June 9, the Canadian actor took to Twitter to announce his exciting news.
"I’ve been both blessed and cursed in this life with a vivid imagination and a burning desire to share my peculiarities and inspirations with you," he shared.
The name of the piece is "Sunshower," which he describes as a "little mood enhancer."
"I hope this NFT does for you what it did for me… weeeeeeeee!" he tweeted.
The piece was produced in association with the filmmaker David Bushell and is being auctioned by SuperRare, a company that buys and sells NFTs.
The NFT is currently going for a price somewhere in the tens of thousands, and if you want to own it, you have until Tuesday to place your bid!
"Sunshower is an NFT iteration that animates the work into a self-portrait represented by a cascade of color & features an original meditative thoughtful & uplifting perspective voiced by Jim," SuperRare said about the piece on Instagram.
"There is a peace that lies beyond personality. A stillness that is palpable," Carrey says as acrylic paint meanders across the scraped canvas. "It is a place beyond invention and disguise. We are not the image we create. We are the light that shines through it."
"That simple sweet light is what people fall in love with and the only thing we really have in common," he continued. "Suffering is like a sun shower."
"It cleanses you of your false identity and ego so that you can move on to the business of forgiving everything and everyone until there's nothing left of you but love."
Interesting stuff, Jim!
