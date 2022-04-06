Jim Carrey Says He Needs to Get Out Of Hollywood Before He Slaps Someone
"I want to be frighteningly normal."
Jim Carrey is taking a break from Hollywood and he of course had a joke about it.
In an interview shared on Wednesday, April 6, the Canadian actor chatted with ET Canada at the premiere of his new movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 about taking a step back from the spotlight for a while.
“I gotta get out of here before I slap someone,” Carrey said, which is of course a reference to the now-infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
He dished on why right now is the time to take a break.
“There’s so many things, because I’ve been so busy for so long, important things that I’ve ignored," Carrey said. "Like, there’s 25 years of Mystery Science Theater I have to catch up on."
He's also going to take some time to work on his painting and put out some NFTs, which he said will be announced on Twitter.
“Other than that, I’m going to strive for un-exceptionalism,” he said. “I want to be frighteningly normal. Nothing going on. Whole lot of nothing.”
Fair enough!
The comedian also recently spoke about being "fairly serious" about retiring.
“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he said.
Carrey was the subject of the internet's scrutiny recently after he called Will Smith's actions at the Oscars "selfish."
In response, a Twitter user shared a clip from the 1997 MTV Movie Awards where Carrey appeared to kiss Alicia Silverstone without her consent.
Neither Carrey nor Silverstone have commented on the video since it has resurfaced.