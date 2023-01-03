An Old Clip Shows Jim Carrey Explaining Canada To Americans & It's Pure Trolling (VIDEO)
"After boring a hole through the ice to find food..."
An old clip of Canadian icon Jim Carrey has surfaced on TikTok and it's clear the comedian likes to have some fun with our American neighbours.
The TikTok user @thedailycomedian uploaded an old clip of Carrey doing standup from the '90s that has amassed over 165,000 likes since being posted.
"I grew up in Canada," Carrey said in the bit, which got loud applause from the audience.
"I used to get really upset when I told people where I came from down in Los Angeles because I always got the same response," he explained. "'Canada! Wow! Must’ve been cold!'"
He then shared that instead of getting peeved, he now just goes along with it and gave an example of the type of conversation he might have with someone from the U.S.
"Yes… Canada… It was a frozen, hostile wasteland, and there was much work to be done if we were to survive the elements," he said, which is particularly hilarious as he grew up in Newmarket, Ontario.
He then described the way he and his compatriots would "survive" winter in Canada, which is perhaps, in fact, the way some Americans (and others) think Canadians live.
"After boring a hole through the ice to find food, my good friend Nantuck and I would build an igloo to protect ourselves from polar bears and flying hockey pucks," Carrey hilariously explained.
Again, given that Carrey grew up in a fairly large city, he (like most other Canadians) could probably just shelter from the cold somewhere inside and pick up supplies at a local grocery store!
But hey, if people want to think all Canadians live in igloos, by all means!
