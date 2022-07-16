Justin Trudeau's New Haircut Looks Like An Iconic Jim Carrey Character & LOL (PHOTOS)
"Who did this to your hair Justin?"
Justin Trudeau recently revealed a new haircut and it caused "Jim Carey," a misspelling of "Jim Carrey," to trend on Twitter in Canada.
On Friday, July 15, our PM debuted his new look on social media and people immediately had thoughts about the state of his tresses at a previously unseen level of shortness.
"Who did this to your hair Justin?" said one person in the comment section on his Insta page.
"Your Hair was more Beautiful Before," wrote another about their preference for his long curls.
Over on Twitter is where things started to get interesting as people compared JT's new look to Carrey's iconic character Lloyd in the hit movie Dumb And Dumber along with side-by-side photos.
"Same energy," said @NatTelegraph of the two.
And Twitter user @JayWattOtt took the comparison one step farther.
"So a man walks into a barber and shows them photos of Forest Gump, Dumb and Dumber, and PeeWee Herman. This is the result," he tweeted.
\u201cSo a man walks into a barber and shows them photos of Forest Gump, Dumb and Dumber, and PeeWee Herman. This is the result:\u201d— Jay Watt \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Jay Watt \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1657936658
So many people misspelled Carrey's name that "Jim Carey" trended.
"So is everybody spelling "Jim Carrey" as "Jim Carey" another big Mandela Effect or something?"
\u201cSo is everybody spelling "Jim Carrey" as "Jim Carey" another big Mandela Effect or something?\u201d— Sir Highbury the Hazard (@Sir Highbury the Hazard) 1657973627
This isn't the first time Trudeau's luscious locks have been a topic of conversation.
While he sported some seriously shaggy curls during lockdown (remember that viral hair flip?!), people rejoiced when he finally got a haircut and even cleaned up his beard in 2021.
It appears as though for this haircut he may have course-corrected a tad too much and gone a little too short!
