9 Memes & Tweets About Justin Trudeau's New Haircut That Will Make You Spit Your Morning Coffee
The internet really came for him.
In case you missed it, Justin Trudeau has a new haircut and it's a look we haven't seen from the Canadian Prime Minister before.
In the past, he's sported a beard, a shaggy pandemic mane and a more longish cut. But this is the first time in recent memory that JT has tested such a short style.
The new cut was premiered on Friday, July 15, with a video of him talking to children in Gatineau about the government's environmental plan.
And, as soon as those pictures hit the internet, people started to meme-ify the leader—with tons of people comparing him to Jim Carrey in the 1994 movie Dumb & Dumber.
So, if you're in need of a laugh, check out some of the funniest memes and tweets about the PM's new haircut.
Dr. Spock
While it's unclear if this look is going to "live long and prosper," it does look a bit like Star Trek's Dr. Spock.
And while that's not the most flattering comparison, it is one of the more forgiving ones that people were making online.
After all, any Trekkie will tell you that Spock is a pretty cool alien!
A Dumb & Dumber face swap
\u201cCanadian's Premier Justin Trudeau sporting his "New Haircut"\u201d— Alvarezz aka: Uncle Walt (@Alvarezz aka: Uncle Walt) 1658084609
One of the most prominent comparisons folks were making on the net was to Jim Carrey's Dumb & Dumber character, Lloyd Christmas.
This face-swapped clip makes it uncannily clear that the haircuts are similar. It's honestly a little disconcerting, but also pretty darn funny.
Hairdresser mix up
\u201cI'm pretty sure Justin Trudeau took a picture of George Clooney's sexy Caesar haircut of the 90s to his hairdresser and came out looking like Lloyd Christmas instead.\u201d— Emma (@Emma) 1658126225
Finally! An explanation!
Well, maybe not an actual explanation, but a really funny guess.
We've all brought a photo to the person who cuts our hair and walked out wondering if the hairdresser was looking at the same photo or not.
And if JT was looking for the Clooney, he defs got the Carrey.
Boris and Justin
\u201c#Trudeauhaircut Boris and Justin at G7 laughing at Putin\ud83d\ude0a\ud83e\udd23\u201d— The Economic Truth (@The Economic Truth) 1658000680
Adding to the uncanny Dumb & Dumber face-swapping, this hilarious tweet came for two haircuts-of-state.
With Trudeau as the Carrey character, a clever video editor has made the recently-resigned U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, into the Jeff Daniels character from the flick.
And to be honest, it looks pretty close to the real thing.
Ellen DeTrudeau
\u201c#Trudeauhaircut You are all wrong... he looks like Ellen.\u201d— 'cartoon' on RedBubble. (@'cartoon' on RedBubble.) 1658004998
One of the more reaching comparisons, but not entirely wrong.
If Trudeau were braver, he would fully commit to the Ellen look.
Maybe he could add some blond highlights to his new Caesar cut. He could also start hanging out with the latest viral superstar to complete the look.
Jus-Tin Herman
\u201c"I'm a Loner Dottie. A Rebel." #Trudeauhaircut\u201d— Intraday Crude \ud83d\udee2\ufe0f (@Intraday Crude \ud83d\udee2\ufe0f) 1658002631
Another apt look alike!
While you'd be hard-pressed to see Justin Trudeau in a red bowtie and grey suit, the haircut does have a whiff of Pee Wee Herman from Pee Wee's Big Adventure.
On a related note: there have been no reports that the Prime Minister has had his bike stolen.
"Trim those sideburns!"
\u201cYour Friday afternoon Trudeau-got-a-haircut meme\u201d— Brandon Tozzo (@Brandon Tozzo) 1657918782
Who doesn't love areference from The Simpsons?
This shot is from an iconic episode where Mr. Burns repeatedly badgers a baseball player to trim his sideburns, even though he doesn't have any.
Now add in Trudeau and you've got a fun little layered joke for all those in the know.
The self-admitted envy
\u201cEveryone is bugging Trudeau for his haircut and im sitting here like \u201c I wish I had fucking hair to cut\u201d\u201d— CaptainCoby (@CaptainCoby) 1658118797
Depending on your own hair situation, this whole discourse about hair might have you feeling a little jealous.
It's okay to wish you had some hair yourself to cut. But maybe consider yourself lucky that you're not being meme-d for changes to your 'do!
A pure and simple roast
\u201cTrudeau made a sacrifice so we can all have a laugh\n\nLooks like Blind orphans with scissors beat the crap out his hair\n\n#Trudeauhaircut\u201d— Cakey (@Cakey) 1658016088
While we can't confirm or deny who cut the prime minister's hair, this tweeter has their own little theory.
It is nice to think that Trudeau did it on purpose to give us all a little laughter and levity in these trying times, even if it meant subjecting his hair to the whims of "blind orphans." Ouch!