Trudeau Answered A Bunch Of Your Questions & Explained How A Dog Would Wear Pants (VIDEO)
After asking the public to send him some questions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally took to social media to answer them.
In a video posted on social media on December 29, Trudeau tackled the big questions that interest Canadians including Bill C-21, the housing crisis... and how he thinks dogs would wear pants.
Trudeau started the video by stating that he had received thousands of questions and that his team combed through them to find the ones he should tackle.
\u201cI asked for your questions, and you did not hold back \u2013 thanks for the thoughtful (and interesting\u2026) questions, everyone! Here\u2019s what I had to say:\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1672333909
One of the first questions he answers is about the federal government's support for first-time home buyers, where he outlines some of the new programs such as the tax-free home savings account.
Another hard-hitting question he was asked was, "Will you ever bring back the beard??"
"For many of us, including me, the beard is associated with the tough time of lockdowns and pandemic and I really hope I don't bring it back," said Trudeau.
"Besides, the beard was almost completely white and my kids felt it made me too old-looking. So, I'm glad to be back and clean-shaven," he added.
Alongside the light-hearted questions were some more serious ones about financial support for struggling Canadians. Another question that came up was whether he was going to take back Bill C-21, a proposed gun control bill.
"The answer is no," said Trudeau. "C-21 is part of our commitment to Canadians to move forward on strengthening gun control in smart responsible ways."
He also outlined some of the books he's been reading including the latest Stephen King novel Fairy Tale and books by Canadian authors Michelle Good and Ian Hamilton.
And, one of the silliest questions the prime minister was asked was how he thinks a dog would wear pants — on just the hind legs or on all four legs?
"I think the whole point of pants is to cover your bum," said Trudeau.
"I've seen enough cute dogs walking on their hind legs or standing up. I think I'd go with [the hind legs option]."
And as the year comes to a close, it seems the Prime Minister really has had an interesting year, from getting a haircut that made him trend on Twitter to getting called a "sketchy guy" by podcaster Joe Rogan.
It will be interesting to see what 2023 brings!