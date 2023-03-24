Justin Trudeau Is Posting Videos On YouTube Now & It Looks Like He's Trying To Be A Vlogger
He's even doing some things that he's "seen a lot of YouTubers" do in their videos.
Justin Trudeau seems to be turning into a vlogger now and he's even getting in on some classic YouTube video trends like asking people to subscribe.
The prime minister has officially launched his YouTube channel, @JustinTrudeau, which is supposed to be a place for him to share what his government is doing for Canadians.
He posted videos about the federal budget, electric cars in Canada, $10-a-day childcare, cabinet retreats, meetings with other world leaders, answering questions from Canadians and more so far.
On March 21, 2023, Trudeau also shared a video of himself sitting on the desk in his office in Ottawa and welcoming people to his channel.
"I'm here in my office on Parliament Hill," he said. "Just a few steps away is the House of Commons which is where we have debates, pass legislation, we talk about the issues of the day, I answer questions from the opposition during question period and a lot of work gets done."
"But there's a lot going on in politics, sometimes it's hard to keep track of it. Which is why we're launching this YouTube Channel, Trudeau continued.
He also noted that he will be sharing more videos about what his government is doing and why they're doing it.
"And as we all know on YouTube, it's really important — don't forget to subscribe and we'll talk soon," the prime minister said.
Then the video cuts to black for a second before coming back to Trudeau and he claps his hands together in front of his face like a clapperboard that's used when filming TV shows or movies.
He makes himself laugh by doing that and shared that he has "seen a lot of YouTubers do that."
In the video, you can also see his office desk which has quite a lot on it including a mini canoe, papers with reading glasses on top of them, a glass of water, small food containers and a paper holder that's overflowing with papers, pencils and permanent markers.
Trudeau has given a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to be Canada's prime minister before with an Instagram video of him having meetings in his office, attending question period and mingling with other government officials.
Also, the prime minister's photographer shared a year-in-review at the end of 2022 which revealed what Trudeau went through during the year.
There are photos of this country's leader at meetings with world leaders, spending time with his family, experiencing moments of sadness, and even playing the guitar.