Trudeau's Photographer Shared Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of What The PM Went Through In 2022
The prime minister plays Wordle while he's at work! 👀
A behind-the-scenes look at what Justin Trudeau has gone through in 2022 — both at work and with his family — has been shared by his official photographer and a lot happened!
Adam Scotti snaps shots of Trudeau at his home, at the office and around the world so he posted "2022 with Prime Minister Trudeau," a year-in-review of meetings with other world leaders, time with family, moments of sadness and more.
In his post, Scotti said that this retrospective at the end of each year started as a project for him during the pandemic.
"Between the last of the lockdowns, an occupation in Ottawa, [the] war in Ukraine, a new normal in a post-COVID world, a historic Papal apology and many other happenings, 2022 was relentless," he continued. "This was how I saw it."
Justin Trudeau on a video call in his home office about the Freedom Convoy.Adam Scotti | Medium
Working casually at home on February 18, 2022, Trudeau is wearing a crewneck sweater and a toque while in his home office and speaking to his staff on a video call.
He was keeping up to date with the removal of protestors from downtown Ottawa after invoking the Emergencies Act.
Justin Trudeau playing Wordle while at work.Adam Scotti | Medium
Scotti snapped a photo of the prime minister playing Wordle on his phone at his office in Ottawa on February 24, 2022.
"I was the staffer who explained the Wordle craze, and now we are Wordle people," he said.
A recent study found that Canada's Wordle scores rank in the top 20 in the world and the best Canadian cities are Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton.
Justin Trudeau in Ukraine with Mélanie Joly, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bono and the Edge.Adam Scotti | Medium
Back in May, Trudeau travelled from Canada to Ukraine and back again in 52 hours.
Scotti photographed the prime minister visiting cities and towns damaged in the fighting along with meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and even Bono and the Edge.
"Bono and the Edge showing up was one of the more random things I've witnessed in this job," he said.
Justin Trudeau standing back to back with his son Xavier.Adam Scotti | Medium
On May 12, 2022, this photo of Trudeau standing back to back with his oldest kid who would be turning 15 years old a few months later.
They were the same height at that time so Scotti and Trudeau placed bets on when Xavier would become taller than his dad. Trudeau bet on it happening at the end of the year and Scotti won with his bet on it happening in September!
Justin Trudeau at a team dinner in Rwanda.Adam Scotti | Medium
One of the lighter moments from Scotti's year in review was when Nathalie Gahimbare, who works in the prime minister's office, celebrated her birthday during a team dinner in Rwanda in June.
She's originally from Burundi and Scotti said she was "overcome with emotion" thinking about how lucky she was to be an immigrant to Canada celebrating her birthday so close to her home with the prime minister of her new home.
Justin Trudeau fixing lights with Latvia's minister of defence.Adam Scotti | Medium
Sometimes you need to take matters into your own hands and get things done.
That's what Trudeau and Latvia's Minister of Defence Artis Pabriks did when they stood on chairs to adjust the lights before a signing ceremony at the NATO summit in Spain on June 29, 2022.
Justin Trudeau cleaning his son Hadrien's cheek at a Canada Day event.Adam Scotti | Medium
Even when he's on the job, Trudeau still has to go into dad mode, including this moment during a Canada Day event in Ottawa when he had to stop and wipe his son Hadrien's cheek.
Justin Trudeau playing guitar.Adam Scotti | Medium
During a bit of downtime, Scotti captured Trudeau playing guitar in assistant Philip Proulx’s office in Ottawa on July 26, 2022.
"No comment on the haircut," Scotti said.
A few weeks earlier, Trudeau's new haircut got attention for making him look like Jim Carry's character from Dumb And Dumber!
Justin Trudeau after learning Queen Elizabeth II died.Adam Scotti | Medium
On September 8, 2022, the prime minister and his team had been informed that the royal family was rushing to the queen's side to be with her. Later, Trudeau was told that Queen Elizabeth II had died.
"I knew the impact this would have on the PM and asked everyone to clear the room," Scotti said.
He photographed Trudeau leaning against a chair and looking down at the floor in an empty meeting room.
After taking some time alone, the team started to write a message to Canadians once the news of the queen's passing had been made public and Trudeau drafted his statement by hand.
"She was a constant presence in our lives — and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history," Trudeau said in a statement.
Justin Trudeau fixing MP Dominic LeBlanc's hair.Adam Scotti | Medium
Scotti captured this sweet moment between Trudeau and Liberal MP Dominic LeBlack in September when the prime minister was fixing his hair.
Apparently, LeBlanc used to babysit Trudeau and his brothers when they were younger!
Justin Trudeau with two Liberal MPs.Adam Scotti | Medium
It seems that the prime minister has a bit of a goofy side!
At an event in Toronto on October 12, 2022, Liberal MPs Arif Virani and Gianluca Cairo jokingly asked him to help them not look so short during a photo-op and so he got down on his knees.
Justin Trudeau at the Francophonie Summit in Tunisia.Adam Scotti | Medium
Summits with world leaders often have awkward group photos and the Francophonie Summit in Tunisia in November was no different.
Trudeau was photographed leaning down in front of other leaders to fix a place marker that was stuck to his shoe and they were all seemingly looking at his backside.
Justin Trudeau on Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the World.Adam Scotti | Medium
Scotti shared this photo of Trudeau on an episode of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the Worldwhich aired on November 25, 2022.
He said he's a longtime fan of the show and so the prime minister has overheard him talking about it throughout the years they've worked together.
"I ended up helping brief him on the world of RuPaul and her queens. I hoped he would reference their creativity, uniqueness, nerve and talent, but the press team voted me down on that one," Scotti continued.
He noted that it was a fun day since he's a fan of the show but it was "even more meaningful" because Trudeau is the first world leader to be on Drag Race.
Justin Trudeau standing in front of a portrait of his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau with his son Hadrien.Adam Scotti | Medium
On December 9, 2022, Trudeau took his son Hadrien on a tour of Parliament Hill's west block when he come by for a visit.
They stopped at a portrait of the prime minister's father Pierre Elliott Trudeau.
Justin Trudeau crying after finding out a Liberal MP had died.Adam Scotti | Medium
Scotti captured an emotional moment on December 10, 2022, when Trudeau found out that his coworker and friend Jim Carr had died.
The year-in-review posts from Trudeau's photographer give an inside look at what work is like when you're Canada's prime minister.
In both 2020 and 2021, Scotti also shared behind-the-scenes photos of Trudeau's time with his family and his life at home including snaps of him spending time with his kids and even in his house wearing a dress shirt, dress pants and fuzzy slippers!