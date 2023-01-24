'Freedom Convoy' Anniversary Protests May Return To Ottawa & Here's What To Expect
Police say they have a "scaleable" response prepared.
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is preparing for possible protests as the anniversary of the "Freedom Convoy" approaches.
Police Chief Eric Stubbs said in a news conference Monday that a "scalable" response is in the works to allow for a lawful, peaceful, and safe protest to take place but would prevent any similar type of vehicle-based protest and occupation like in 2022.
"We've been working on convoy-related demonstrations for a number of weeks," said Stubbs when asked about preparations for possible protests over the final weekend of January.
"If someone attempts a vehicle-based protest, we will take action to dismantle it very quickly," said Stubbs.
Ottawa's Police Chief declined to talk about what officials do and don't know about potential protest activity that may occur, saying their confidence in exactly what might happen "is not 100%," which he explained is why a scaleable approach has been formed.
When pressed on the number of people who might be involved, Stubbs said it could be up to a hundred people involved but added, "it's possible there is no protest, too."
\u201cWe continue to closely monitor the potential for vehicle-based protests happening in or travelling through Ottawa between now and mid-February.\n\nResidents and businesses will see an increased police presence from time to time in the downtown core and surrounding areas.\u201d— Ottawa Police (@Ottawa Police) 1674233771
In a series of tweets last week, OPS said they are monitoring these possible protests and are committed to the safety and well-being of Ottawa residents.
"We will have resources, logistics, traffic, towing and staffing plans in place to address any type of scenario and will not allow the conditions to occur that resulted in the February 2022 convoy," police said.
Over the next six weeks, Stubbs explained police are monitoring various possible protests that might occur to mark significant dates during last year's protest, like when it first arrived in Ottawa and when police started to dismantle the group of parked vehicles next to Parliament Hill.