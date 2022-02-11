Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Assembled An Incident Response Group To Get The Freedom Convoy 'Under Control'

They're working with U.S. officials "to align efforts to resolve this situation."

Trending Staff Writer
Justin Trudeau Assembled An Incident Response Group To Get The Freedom Convoy 'Under Control'
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Lance McMillan | Narcity

With the Freedom Convoy still in Ottawa and border blockades happening in multiple locations, Justin Trudeau has assembled a team to help work towards getting the situation "under control."

On February 10, it was announced in a statement that the prime minister convened the Incident Response Group about the ongoing demonstrations.

He was joined by ministers and senior officials who are actively engaging with both provincial and municipal governments in Canada.

They are also assessing the requirements for and helping to deploy the federal resources that are necessary to help local governments "get the situation under control."

Trudeau, the ministers, and the officials said that they have "serious concern" about what they called illegal blockades and occupations, and that they're determined to see it end quickly.

When it comes to the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, the group said they're committed to providing federal resources to help enforcement.

The ministers and officials told the prime minister about efforts being made with their provincial and municipal counterparts, especially with the government of Ontario to restore access to the Ambassador Bridge which connects Windsor to Detroit.

Also, the statement said the bridge and other ports of entry that are being blocked are vital trade routes and "the illegal blockades are resulting in real harm to jobs and our economies on both sides of the border."

Ministers and officials have been in close contact with representatives and officials from the U.S. "to align efforts to resolve this situation."

Trudeau and the ministers said they'll continue to work closely with local governments and authorities to respond with "whatever it takes" to help provinces and municipalities end the blockades and "bring the situation under control."

Just a day before the Incident Response Group was assembled, Trudeau spoke with Ontario Premier Doug Ford about what's happening and they united against the freedom convoy and the border blockades.

While the group is working with American officials, some MPs had recently called out the attorney general of Texas for his comments about the Freedom Convoy GoFundMe page getting shut down. They said that it was none of his business and that he was wrong.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

covid-19

New Zealand Showed Canada How It Handles 'Freedom Convoy' Protesters With Over 100 Arrests

The anti-lockdown protesters were following Canada's lead.

@jolandifordartist | TikTok

The streets of Wellington, New Zealand were looking a lot like Ottawa earlier this week, after a "Freedom Convoy" camped outside the country's Parliament to protest vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

But New Zealand has not been as lenient as Canada with the convoy.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 ontario

Walmart Is Actually Giving Out Free Rapid Antigen Tests After Being Slammed By Ford

You originally had to have at least a $35 order to get a test.

Niloo138 | Dreamstime, Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Even though Ontario announced that free rapid antigen tests would be available at grocery stores and pharmacies, Walmart, apparently, was still charging customers a minimum order fee in order to get a test kit.

MPP for Parkdale-High Park Bhutila Karpoche tweeted that Walmart required a $35 minimum purchase in order for Ontarians to get access to "free" rapid antigen tests.

Keep Reading Show less
doug ford

​Doug Ford Is Reportedly Thinking About Speeding Up Ontario's Reopening Plan

Sources say he wants to move on from COVID-19 measures.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Premier Doug Ford is reportedly considering new regulations to move up the timeline for Ontario's reopening plan as pressure builds from other politicians in the province.

Sources told CTV News that the premier asked for regulations to be drawn up to speed up the reopening timeline.

Keep Reading Show less

Freedom Convoys Are Happening In Other Countries & Protesters Are Waving Canadian Flags

French police have actually banned the Freedom Convoy in Paris.

Intoit | Dreamstime

Canada's Freedom Convoy has now inspired other similar protests around the world, and in one country, protesters have even been spotted waving Canadian flags.

As of Thursday, February 10, Freedom Convoy demonstrations — triggered by the news of those in Canada — have been taking place in countries like New Zealand, Australia and France.

Keep Reading Show less