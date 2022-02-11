Justin Trudeau Assembled An Incident Response Group To Get The Freedom Convoy 'Under Control'
They're working with U.S. officials "to align efforts to resolve this situation."
With the Freedom Convoy still in Ottawa and border blockades happening in multiple locations, Justin Trudeau has assembled a team to help work towards getting the situation "under control."
On February 10, it was announced in a statement that the prime minister convened the Incident Response Group about the ongoing demonstrations.
He was joined by ministers and senior officials who are actively engaging with both provincial and municipal governments in Canada.
They are also assessing the requirements for and helping to deploy the federal resources that are necessary to help local governments "get the situation under control."
Trudeau, the ministers, and the officials said that they have "serious concern" about what they called illegal blockades and occupations, and that they're determined to see it end quickly.
When it comes to the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, the group said they're committed to providing federal resources to help enforcement.
The ministers and officials told the prime minister about efforts being made with their provincial and municipal counterparts, especially with the government of Ontario to restore access to the Ambassador Bridge which connects Windsor to Detroit.
Also, the statement said the bridge and other ports of entry that are being blocked are vital trade routes and "the illegal blockades are resulting in real harm to jobs and our economies on both sides of the border."
Ministers and officials have been in close contact with representatives and officials from the U.S. "to align efforts to resolve this situation."
Trudeau and the ministers said they'll continue to work closely with local governments and authorities to respond with "whatever it takes" to help provinces and municipalities end the blockades and "bring the situation under control."
Just a day before the Incident Response Group was assembled, Trudeau spoke with Ontario Premier Doug Ford about what's happening and they united against the freedom convoy and the border blockades.
While the group is working with American officials, some MPs had recently called out the attorney general of Texas for his comments about the Freedom Convoy GoFundMe page getting shut down. They said that it was none of his business and that he was wrong.