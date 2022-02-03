Justin Trudeau Says He's Willing To Look At Requests For Military Help With The Freedom Convoy
"The people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back, deserve to have their neighbourhoods back."
According to Justin Trudeau, his government is willing to look into any requests sent in to help deal with the Freedom Convoy 2022 in Ottawa.
During a press conference on February 3, the prime minister was asked whether the federal government would consider sending the army in to end the protest in the nation's capital and if he thought that would be a viable option.
Trudeau said that his focus is currently on being there to support citizens, businesses, local police, the city of Ottawa and the government of Ontario.
"We will of course look at any formal requests they send us," he noted.
The prime minister also mentioned that his government will provide any necessary support which could include RCMP and intelligence services.
"One has to be very, very cautious before deploying military in situations engaging Canadians," Trudeau said. "It is not something that anyone should enter in lightly but as of now, there have been no requests and that is not in the cards right now."
He also said that he's concerned for people living in Ottawa as the protest has overtaken parts of the city since the convoy arrived on January 29.
People in Ottawa are even sharing tips for those living in Toronto who might have to deal with a similar protest including getting earplugs, playing white noise or soundproofing windows to try and drown out the noise.
"The people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back, deserve to have their neighbourhoods back," Trudeau said.
The prime minister also had a message for other politicians regardless of their party affiliation about how they should be addressing the convoy.
"This is the time for responsible leadership as well, for all politicians from all parties to tell these protesters, as I have, that it's time to get back to normal in the city of Ottawa," Trudeau said.