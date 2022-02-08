Sections

Trudeau Says The Freedom Convoy Is Blockading Canada's Democracy & It 'Has To Stop'

He says Ottawans are being "harassed in their own neighbourhoods."

During an emergency parliamentary debate on the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, Justin Trudeau accused those involved of “blockading our economy” and said it "has to stop."

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday — his first public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19 — Trudeau said that those involved are "trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens' daily lives."

"It has to stop," he said, before going on to add, "The people of Ottawa don't deserve to be harassed in their own neighbourhoods."

While the PM didn’t announce any specific new measures against the protest, he did say that he would provide "whatever resources the province and city need in this situation.”

“Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government and to make their voices heard,” Trudeau later said via Twitter.

“But let’s be clear: They don’t have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens’ daily lives," he repeated. "It has to stop."

Now into its second week, the Freedom Convoy protesters include those against COVID-19 vaccines, mandatory vaccination and COVID-19 government lockdowns.

The Liberal leader isn’t the only one to speak out against the convoy over the last few days. During the emergency parliamentary debate, Jagmeet Singh stated that “the convoy protest is not a peaceful protest.”

“The target of the vast majority of the harassing behaviour are citizens,” the NDP leader continued. “They are harassing workers and citizens.”

Before the emergency debate, Singh also suggested that the convoy’s goal is to “overthrow the government.”

On February 7, the City of Ottawa declared a state of emergency due to the demonstrations that have been taking place in its downtown core since January 29.

As of Sunday, anyone caught providing fuel or other resources to protesters in the city may be arrested by police.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

