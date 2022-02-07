Ottawa Police Could Arrest Anyone Who Gives Gas & Other 'Material Supports' To Protesters
Officers already seized several vehicles and fuel.
Ottawa Police will now be arresting anyone who tries to supply Freedom Convoy demonstrators with fuel, or any other support.
In a tweet put out by the Ottawa Police Service on Sunday, February 6, officers made it clear that there will be some penalties to anyone who tries to help the protesters.
"IMPORTANT: Anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest. Enforcement is underway," OPS tweeted.
#BREAKING As of midnight tonight, police will be cutting off the fuel supply to convoy/occupation supporters. Anyone bringing gas, diesel &/or propane will be charged with \u201cassisting an illegal activity.\u201d\n\nThis could be a game changer.\n\n#cdnpoli #antivaxxers #Ottawapic.twitter.com/Go0fKeoGCu— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Commentator (@Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Commentator) 1644170291
In a news release published later on Sunday evening, Ottawa Police report that several vehicles and fuel have been seized by their force already. The details on how many vehicles and the amount of fuel were not specified.
"The OPS issued a warning earlier today advising the public that anyone found bringing fuel to the demonstration trucks in [the] red zone could be subject to arrest and charges. This is effective immediately," the press release reads.
Narcity reached out to the Ottawa Police for more details but did not immediately hear back before this article was published.
Several arrests and tickets have been issued by officers for Freedom Convoy protesters.
On Sunday alone, 100 tickets were given out for various offences including Highway Traffic Act infractions and "other Provincial Offence Notices" like excessive honking, driving the wrong way, and having booze readily available in the vehicle.
Seven arrests were made, too, where most were arrested for mischief. One was charged for driving under the influence, and another was charged for property damage.
On Saturday, February 4, OPS reported over 450 tickets were given out to demonstrators.
The City of Ottawa declared a state of emergency on February 7 due to the continuing protests, which have been occupying the downtown area since January 29.