The Freedom Convoy Is Calling For A Pause In Horn-Blowing 'As A Gesture Of Good Will'
It's also out of respect "for the Lord's Day."
If you live in Ottawa and the honking from the Freedom Convoy is getting to you, it looks like you might get a short break.
According to a press release from Freedom Convoy 2022, participants in the demonstration are calling for a brief stop to the honking of car horns in part due to honouring "the Lord's Day."
"Out of respect for the Lord's Day, for members of our military who have sacrificed and who continue to sacrifice so much for our freedom, for the men and women in blue who are doing such a superb job protecting us, and as a gesture of goodwill, members of our Convoy will desist from the blowing of Horns tomorrow, Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm Ottawa time," said the statement.
The notice continued, "We would also like to express our condolences to the families of those workers who lost their lives in the recent Eastway Tank explosion in Ottawa, in whose name a vigil was held in Ottawa on Saturday."
The convoy arrived in Canada's capital on January 29 to protest against government-enforced health measures like vaccine mandates and lockdowns.
As part of the demonstrations, they've been honking their horns which has caused "significant anxiety and distress" to some people.
"The people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back, deserve to have their neighbourhoods back," Trudeau said of the situation.
As the demonstrations moved into Toronto recently, people in Ottawa took to Reddit to share their tips on how to deal with the noise.
"If you live near Queens Park, I'm talking anywhere within like a 2 mile radius get earplugs because these f**kers are on some next level sh*t with the air horns and the train horns," one person wrote.
During the protests in Toronto on February 5, a 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance (smoke bomb) and public mischief at the north side of Queen's Park.
On February 6, Toronto police advised that road closures would remain in effect in parts of the downtown core.
In order to keep access routes clear, protect our healthcare workers, patients, and their families, and maintain public safety, road closures will continue today in the downtown core. \n1/2— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1644155784
As for Ottawa, the city is using a "surge and contain strategy" that's meant to reduce the impact that demonstrators have on the capital's downtown core, according to police in the city.
"We continue to advise demonstrators not to enter Ottawa, and to go home," officials advise.
